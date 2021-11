Heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne is paying tribute to his friend and legendary music writer Malcolm Dome, who passed away at the age of 66. For those at home who don’t know, Malcolm Dome was an English music journalist. Dome wrote about rock and heavy metal beginning in 1979. He has published several books on artists such as AC/DC, Metallica, and Led Zeppelin. But in addition to that, he also wrote pieces for outlets like Record Mirror, Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, and more.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO