CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Looking for Quiet Dining? Check Out These 5 Kalamazoo Eateries

By Chelsea Rose
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to dining out, sometimes you just want a nice, quiet meal. Maybe you're hoping to set the mood and make the dinner more romantic. Maybe, you've just had a long day and want to dine out in peace. Whatever the case, there are a few spots in the...

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1077 WRKR

Downtown Detroit Has a Drive-In Movie Theater that is Open all Winter

How is this even possible? While most are dark until the spring, a drive-in theater has just opened downtown Detroit and will show movies outdoors all winter. I don't have to remind you that 2020 was a year of many firsts. (Let's spin this in a positive direction.) The Capri Drive-In movie theater in Southwest Michigan continued to show movies long after a typical season, remaining open into December for the first time in its 56-year history. Even as Michigan theaters finally reopened in October of 2020 after a protracted shutdown, some fans were reluctant to buy a ticket.
DETROIT, MI
1077 WRKR

Two Million Dazzling Lights Make Christmas Bright at Shipshewana

Christmas is electric with this new holiday drive-through experience like no other that lights up Amish country, making Christmas joyful and triumphant. Clark Griswold ain't got nothin' on this. Shipshewana's Christmas Lights of Joy is brighter than the star of Bethlehem. More than two million LED lights are strung up in festive holiday displays over a mile and a half route, bringing joy to the world, peace on earth, and goodwill toward man.
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Portage, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Portage, MI
Lifestyle
Kalamazoo, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Portage, MI
Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
Kalamazoo, MI
Food & Drinks
1077 WRKR

This Portage Printing Photo Leads To ‘Zeppelin’ and One Very Fun Tall Tale

A wonderful photograph from Kalamazoo's past will evoke memories for many of a certain age, but the associated Facebook post may make you laugh, with a wonderful tall tale. As more than 30,000 members of the Vanished Kalamazoo page on Facebook know, the site is like a memory filled treasure chest. And member Craig Vestal and his Portage Printing is another supplier of those memories with an annual calendar that focuses on 12 memories yearly.
PORTAGE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dine#Dining Out#Food Drink#Humanperson2222#Middle Eastern#U Littlepip38042#Italian#U Cbsteven#Wine Loft
1077 WRKR

10 Things You Should NEVER Do In Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo has so many cool things about it that you want to experience if you're not from the area. Everything from live music, all the breweries, the Air Zoo, the Nature Center, and discovering the downtown area and its history, there's never any reason you should run out of things to discover. But for those NOT hip to the area, there are some things you absolutely should NEVER do while in the city. This doesn't necessarily mean there are events or businesses to avoid, quite the opposite.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

This is the Final Weekend of the Year at Coldwater’s Capri Drive-In

With snow in the forecast, the Capri Drive-In is finally closing for the season. You've got one last chance to check "drive-in movie" off your 2021 bucket list. Take it as a sign of things getting back to normal, if you like. After remaining open into the second week of December last year for the first time in its 56-year history, the Capri Drive-In has just announced the end of the 2021 outdoor movie season. With screen two already darkened until spring, you've got one last chance to see one more film at the drive-in.
COLDWATER, MI
1077 WRKR

These 10 Restaurants Make Visitors Instantly Fall In Love With Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo has some of the most diverse foods and restaurants available. The city is constantly adding new styles and ethnic foods, and has had a strong embrace for family owned businesses. This is mainly why we have such a strong food truck scene, as all of these options are homegrown and add their own flare to their products. I wanted to track down some restaurants in the area that seem to make a big impact on the community.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Extraordinary Frank Lloyd Wright Home For Sale in Kalamazoo

Known as "the McCartney house," this unique marvel is composed of two triangles. Lovingly restored and now for sale, it is guaranteed to sell almost immediately. Over the course of his brilliant career, Frank Lloyd Wright "designed more than 1,000 structures over a creative period of 70 years." Although he died in 1959, I was surprised to find out that many homes he designed still exist. There are almost 40 Frank Lloyd Wright homes in Michigan- more than any other state except his native Wisconsin and neighboring Illinois. Kalamazoo has four Wright homes, and one is now for sale. Near the picturesque Asylum Lake, the dwelling known as "the McCartney house" at 2662 Taliesin Drive, has been listed for less than three weeks and a deal is already pending at $445,000.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1077 WRKR

Shocker! Larry Bell Sells Bell’s Brewery To New Belgium

In a shocking announcement Wednesday afternoon, Larry Bell said he'll be retiring and selling his eponymous brewery to Australian brewer Lion, which two years ago bought New Belgium Brewing in Colorado. Saying after discussion with both his daughter Laura, and with the board of directors, Bell decided to sell to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

There’s A Two Story Outhouse In Michigan

There are some funny things in Michigan, but I don't know if any of them top this two-story outhouse that sits in Cedar Lake, Michigan. How comfortable would you be using the restroom, with someone else going right above you? There's little room for privacy, and multiple theories have been concocted as to the origins of the house. However, an author who was friends with a member of the family cleared up some of those rumors:
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Letters from 1929 Found by Kalamazoo Man, Seeks Original Owners

For most of us, if we were to discover a few pieces of old mail we would probably just throw it in the trash, right?. Well, that's not the case for Steven Ellis, a member of the Facebook group Vanished Kalamazoo. Recently, Steven shared a post along with a few photos of what looks like antique envelopes. The caption read,
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

When is it OK to Put Up Christmas Lights in Michigan?

Is it too early to put up Christmas lights? Asking for a jolly friend. In May of this year, Better Homes & Gardens said it's never too early for Christmas Decorations. They list "it could make you happier," and "it'll make your neighbors like you" as a couple of reasons why. Believe it or not, there are a lot of factors that go into identifying the best time to put up your outdoor Christmas decorations in the winter wonderland that we call Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Tested, Tour Approved: Ted Nugent Road Case For Sale

For Sale: Cabinet used by Ted Nugent on tours throughout the 1980s. You know this thing had to have been at Wings Stadium during its travels around the world. OK, the first thing you're going to want to do is clean it. (You don't know where that thing has been.) The next thought might be to check for drug residue, but Ted Nugent is famously straight edge. A road case, stenciled with three guitars, a skull, and the word "Nugent" has been listed for sale in a Facebook group. The seller writes:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy