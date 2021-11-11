CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nav Named a 2021 Top Workplace by The Salt Lake Tribune

By Ty Kiisel
nav.com
 5 days ago

The small business financing platform is recognized by employees for its culture for the fourth year in a row. November 8, 2021 (SALT LAKE CITY) – Nav, the simple and intelligent financing platform for small businesses, has been named to The Salt Lake Tribune’s Top Workplaces list for the fourth consecutive...

Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
Hotel Online

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Celebrates Topping Out Construction Milestone

SALT LAKE CITY – November 15, 2021 – Hyatt celebrated today Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City’s topping out, which recognizes the accomplishment of reaching the final design height of a building under construction. Located at 170 South West Temple, the 686,784 square foot Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City is on time and on budget and is slated to open in the fall of 2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Ohio Capital Journal

The ‘great resignation’ is a trend that began before the pandemic

By Ian O. Williamson, University of California, Irvine Finding good employees has always been a challenge – but these days it’s harder than ever. And it is unlikely to improve anytime soon. The so-called quit rate – the share of workers who voluntarily leave their jobs – hit a new record of 3% in September […] The post The ‘great resignation’ is a trend that began before the pandemic appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
