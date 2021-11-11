Nav Named a 2021 Top Workplace by The Salt Lake Tribune

One year into phase 2 of its $4.1-billion, multifaceted makeover, Salt Lake City International Airport recently marked the topping out of Concourse A-East. The 337,700-sq-ft, 22-gate expansion will provide an aboveground connection between Concourse A-West and Concourse B, both of which opened in October 2020 as part of the construction program’s first phase and have received LEED Gold certification. The two concourses also will be linked underground via another Phase 2 project—a 990-ft-long, 106,140-sq-ft Central Tunnel. Along with an art installation called “The River Tunnel,” work includes a new entry point to Concourse B that will provide a mini-plaza complete with large-scale art installations. The Central Tunnel also will provide space for a tram connection to access a future additional concourse. The joint venture of Holder Construction and Big-D Construction is leading Phase 2, which is scheduled to wrap up in 2024.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO