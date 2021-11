The two-week international break might mean a pause for clubs, but it's all systems go around the globe with World Cup qualifying and every continent is approaching the end of the road to Qatar 2022. Only three teams -- including hosts Qatar, who qualify automatically -- have already punched their tickets to the big show (well done, Germany and Denmark) and there are 95 nations still with a shot at securing one of the remaining spots in the 32-team field.

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO