Yorkshire bosses Mark Arthur and Martyn Moxon missed a chance to settle “amicably” with Azeem Rafiq when they failed to pursue three separate warnings of racism in 2018, the bombshell report into his case discovered. Rafiq was willing to avoid what would become a toxic legal row, but the club is alleged to have instead tried to “wash its hands” of him by releasing him from his contract while he was on compassionate leave.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO