Michigan State

Michigan State Police Ask for Help Locating Grand Rapids Woman

By Lacy James
 5 days ago
Troopers with the Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 24-year-old. Michigan State Police troopers are asking for locating a...

WKMI

53-Year-Old Battle Creek Man Missing Since October 24, 2021

A 53-year-old Battle Creek man has been missing since October 24, 2021. The family of a missing 53-year-old man is concerned for his wellbeing. Christian Coville has not been seen or heard from in weeks. Christian walked away from a home he shared in Battle Creek without any of his belongings, phone, or an explanation.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

Four Arrested Following Battle Creek Shooting

A Battle Creek man was shot, and four men arrested, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit, Sunday afternoon, in Battle Creek. Battle Creek Police responded to a call of shots fired, in the 500-block of West Jackson Street, shortly after 5 PM. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and a vehicle leaving the scene, at a high rate of speed. The victim was unresponsive and stabilized, then transferred to Bronson Methodist Hospital, in Kalamazoo.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

Michigan State Police Hope to Identify Jane Doe Found in Lake Michigan in 1988

Michigan State Police exhume the body of a Jane Doe that was discovered on the shores of Lake Michigan 33 years ago in an effort to identify her. Michigan State Police Niles Post and New Buffalo Police Department are asking for help identifying the woman whose remains washed ashore on the New Buffalo breakwater of Lake Michigan on April 8, 1988. Police believe she could be a missing person from any of the states that border Lake Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WKMI

Paroled Man Arrested for Three Burglaries in Battle Creek

A Battle Creek man was arrested in connection to three area home invasions one day after he was paroled. A Battle Creek man has been arrested in connection to three home invasions, which took place Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Two of the break-ins took place shortly after 4:00 a.m. in the 4000-block of Beckley Road and the third took place around 4:30 a.m. in the 300-block of South Minges Road, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

Family of 7 Lost Everything After KDPS Destroyed Their Home

A Kalamazoo family is now homeless after a bizarre chain of events lead to the Kalamazoo Police tearing their home down to the foundation. (UPDATE: KDPS held a press conference to explain their tactics. That info can be found at the end of this article.) Earlier this week an armed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Battle Creek Man Arrested After 2-Hour Stand-off

A 45-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested, after allegedly throwing a chair and threatening his neighbor with a sword. Battle Creek Police responded to the 200-block of Capital Avenue NE, shortly after 1 PM Monday, November 8th, where they spent the next two hours trying to coach the man from his home.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

Letters from 1929 Found by Kalamazoo Man, Seeks Original Owners

For most of us, if we were to discover a few pieces of old mail we would probably just throw it in the trash, right?. Well, that's not the case for Steven Ellis, a member of the Facebook group Vanished Kalamazoo. Recently, Steven shared a post along with a few photos of what looks like antique envelopes. The caption read,
KALAMAZOO, MI
Person
Brianna Brown
WKMI

Michigan’s Top 10 Deer Hunting Violations

Firearm season for Michigan deer hunters begins on Monday, November 15. I have put together a list of the top 10 deer hunting violations you should avoid. In the cult classic film Escanaba in Da Moonlight, about life in Michigan, Jeff Daniel’s character says, opening day of deer season is like, “Christmas with Guns.” That is very true for many of us Michiganders during deer season. The movie is also a pretty good idea for deer camp.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

7 Adorable & Affordable Date Ideas in the Kalamazoo Area

Whether you've been in a relationship for years or you're just starting out, treating yourself and your partner to a date night is always a great idea. But, what do you do when money is tight? You don't want to deprive your significant other of a night out but, you also don't want to break the bank, right? No problem. The people of Kalamazoo have your back.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Gun and Drugs Found on 12 and 14-Year-Old Kalamazoo Home Invasion Suspects

12 and 14-year-old home invasion suspects were found with a stolen gun, drugs, and a large amount of cash. A 12 and 14-year-old are being lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home on various felony charges after an attempted home invasion. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were patrolling the 1400 block of Oak Street due to an increase of larcenies and stolen vehicles in the area by juveniles on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
KALAMAZOO, MI
#Brown Hair
WKMI

Portage Crossing Guard Hit By Car At Moorsbridge Elementary

The school sent out this update on Wednesday afternoon: "We received some great news that Mr. Klemchuk was released from the hospital today and is home resting." A crossing guard at Moorsbridge Elementary School in Portage was seriously injured. after being hit by a car. A note from school's principal,...
PORTAGE, MI
WKMI

Dear Michigan Attorney General Nessel, Please Open Valerie Bishop’s Case

A gruesome child murder remains unsolved despite evidence that could identify the perpetrator. A true-crime podcast host and missing person advocate is asking Michigan's Attorney General to reopen the 1977 cold case of the then 10-year-old Valerie Bishop. Valerie was brutally assaulted, raped, and stabbed near a vacant home about a block from where she lived with her family on Detroit's west side.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Michigan Man Finds Abandoned Bunker In The Woods

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in woods here in Michigan. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. More local to use, there's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
MICHIGAN STATE
Public Safety
WKMI

Kent County Deputy Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Deputy David Cook of the Kent County Sheriff's Department has died following a battle with COVID-19. According to a GoFundMe page for Cook's wife and daughters, the 21-year veteran of the Kent County Sheriff's Department was recently admitted to the intensive care unit at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and was placed on a ventilator. Unfortunately, Deputy Cook passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, due to COVID-19 complications.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WKMI

Is the McDonald’s on Riverview Drive in Kalamazoo Closed for Good?

All signs and drive-thru speakers have been removed from the McDonald's on Riverview Drive in Kalamazoo. What's going on?. Someone told me they went to the McDonald's at 830 Riverview Drive in Kalamazoo Sunday Morning, October 31st, and very strange things were going down,. Both drive-thru lanes were blocked. When...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Witness Says Attacker Using A Sword Sliced Victim’s Ear Off

A witness says that an attacker using a katana sword sliced her co-worker and took the worker's ear off. On Halloween, it's not uncommon to see adults dressed up and even carrying swords, but what you don't expect is for someone to actually use a sword to commit a robbery and attempt murder.
IONIA, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
