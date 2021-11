The proposed Westchester County operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year calls for a reduction in county property tax levy of $7 million. The previous two years there was an annual $1 million reduction. Westchester County Executive George Latimer called it “the second deepest cut in county property taxes in the last 20 years,” and said, “It’s the first time that we’ve done three consecutive cuts in county property tax levy in 20 years.” Latimer noted there have been consecutive freezes, but not cuts of this magnitude.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO