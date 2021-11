It appears an advanced manufacturer is close to buying an industrial building in Lancaster for a new production facility. The Lancaster County Council will consider tonight the first readings regarding incentives for an expansion from Project Arrowhead. The company would invest $22 million and bring 106 jobs to the county for a new facility should the project move forward. County documents show the company behind the codenamed project has a purchase contract for an existing facility at 992 Quality Drive in Lancaster.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO