LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500, Nasdaq rally from two-day sell-off

 5 days ago

* U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.57%, closed for Veterans. Nov 11 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500, NASDAQ RALLY FROM TWO-DAY SELL-OFF (1016 EST/1516. GMT) The S&P 500...

Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE: WMG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Warner Music shares rose 2% to $49.30 in after-hours trading. Vicinity Motor Corp....
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slumped 0.34% to $234.28 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Moderna Inc. closed $263.21 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
investing.com

S&P 500 Sets Sights on Record High as Retailers Rally

Investing.com – The S&P 500 jumped Tuesday to near record highs, led by retailers following a rally in Home Depot and optimism on the economy after data showed consumer spending remained buoyant. The S&P 500 rose 0.53% to 4,707.90, just shy of its all time high of 4,718.50. The Dow...
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 0.14% to $3,540.70 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.39% to 4,700.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $232.38 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
MarketWatch

S&P 500 narrowly miss 66th record close of 2021 amid gains in Home Depot and chip-maker stocks

The S&P 500 on Tuesday barely missed finishing in record territory for the 66th time thus far this year, as stocks in consumer discretionary and information technology supported a broad-market advance. The climb for the session came as retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain since March when households received billions in federal stimulus money. Excluding autos, sales rose 1.4%. There were some questions about the impact of inflation on the data because the report does not account for inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,142, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.4% to around 4,700 and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.8% at 15,974, on the back of gains of semiconductor manufacturers Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. . Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc rose 5.8% after the home-improvement retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profit, net sales and same-store sales that beat expectations.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 4.08% to $1,054.73 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $188.76 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
SmartAsset

Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index

Inflation causes prices of goods and services to increase over time. This increase causes money to have less purchasing power in the future than it does today. It also threatens investment portfolios. Thus, investors seek to beat inflation with higher … Continue reading → The post Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.96% to $347.56 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $36.77 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks edge lower but Avast bucks trend

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had edged lower by midday on Monday as investors mulled the latest data out of China and looked ahead to the latest UK inflation reading later in the week. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,333.94. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said:...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Wrapped up in chains: Empire State surges despite snarled supply lines

* Utilities lead S&P sector gainers; materials weakest group. Nov 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WRAPPED UP IN CHAINS: EMPIRE STATE SURGES DESPITE SNARLED. SUPPLY LINES (1058 EST/1558 GMT)
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks steady but Avast surges

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were steady in early trade on Monday following a muted session in Asia. At 0845 GMT, the FTSE 100 was flat at 7,345.77. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "In early exchanges, UK indices saw a lacklustre open, with some weakness in cyclical stocks offset by a drift to defensives to render the indices flat.
Life Style Extra

Europe close: Shares shrug off lockdown worries to hit fresh highs

(Sharecast News) - European shares closed at record highs on Monday, despite the prospect of new lockdown fears across the Continent. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index finished 0.35% higher to hit a new record of 483.43 points. Germany's DAX also to reach record highs, while France's CAC 40 outperformed the broader market and powered beyond the 7,100 mark.
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Labor supply and GDP

* Utilities lead S&P sector gainers; materials weakest group. * Dollar up slightly, gold edges down; crude, bitcoin fall. Nov 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. LABOR SUPPLY AND GDP...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-More U.S. credit investors fret about inflation

* S&P 500, Dow now ~flat, Nasdaq red; Banks up, FANGs down. * Utilities lead S&P sector gainers; materials weakest group. Nov 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MORE U.S....
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Global equity understudies may steal the spotlight

* Utilities lead S&P sector gainers; materials weakest group. * Dollar up slightly; gold ~flat; crude, bitcoin fall. Nov 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. GLOBAL EQUITY UNDERSTUDIES MAY STEAL...
