ESXi Logging from SAN to local

When I look at the Custom ISOs tab for vSphere downloads, I can of course switch between vSphere versions, (7.0, 6.7, etc), and within the list of available custom ISOs for ESXi install, there will be separate entries for Update release, e.g. 6.7, 6.7u1, 6.7u2, etc. However within these there would also have been different versions, e.g for Dell there has been 6.7u2-A00, 6.7u2-A01, 6.7u2-A02 and 6.7u2-A03. It looks to me that it is only possible to download the latest one for each update, i.e. 6.7u2-A03 can be downloaded, but not A02 or earlier. Is this right, or is there a way to view the history of these downloads and obtain older ones if needed?

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO