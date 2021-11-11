CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESXi Logging from SAN to local

By andvm
 5 days ago

Currently ESXi logs (scratch/vSAN traces/coredumps) are pointed to an FC SAN datastore. I will however need to unmount/detach this datastore (current state will not let me do so) and relocate the...

ESXi - System Chassis 1 SysHealth_Stat Yellow

I have been trying to get support from VMWare on this but have not gotten any help as of yet. I am running ESXi on an HP ProLiant DL380 Gen10 with 128 gigs of RAM and plenty of storage. I recently linked this to PRTG (monitoring software) which showed me that ESXi has a System Chassis 1 SysHealth_Stat Yellow error. It has now transitioned to a critical stage. I looked online for a while, yet still have no idea what this actually means. All the parts seem to be functioning just fine. Any guidance would be greatly appreciated.
ESXi Logging levels

We are running ESXi 7.0 U2c and other nodes in 7.0U3 with the same behaviour. By default, the nodes show "error" as logging level (I thought by default it was set to 'info'). But at the same time, advanced settings show 'info' for the logging levels. Where does ESXCLI command...
Microsoft Multicast NLB on ESXi causes network disruption to VPN clients

I've just deployed a Microsoft Multicast NLB cluster of two Windows Server 2022 nodes onto my ESXi 7.0 U2 host which has a two NIC etherchannel vswitch connection to my Cisco 9200L switch. This all sits in my subnet of 10.0.0.0/23. I have VPN clients served by Microsoft RRAS, with...
ESXi 6.7 U2 Web client crashes when importing OVF

Browser: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/73.0.3683.103 Safari/537.36. when importing Power Panel Business Edition (Agent) (https://dl4jz3rbrsfum.cloudfront.net/software/ppbe340_agent_centos.zip) I experienced the same issue recently. In order to correct the problem, which has been tested thoroughly, upgrade the host with the ESXI update 2 binaries, then apply the...
#Fc San#Servers
cache/capacity disks need to be in same ESXI-host?

I am new to vSan concept and practice. Currently, I assign one disk as cache-disk in one ESXI host. I assign one disk as capacity-disk in another ESXI host. And I can not proceed as there are "Claiming issues" do cache/capacity disks need to be in the same ESXI host?
COMPUTERS
Re: Upgrade ESXi 6.0 to 6.5, problem on a LUN

What is the VMFS version? Is the storage supported for 6.5 ?. Sometimes, an existing VMFS datastore cannot be preserved. In this case, you can choose to proceed (which overwrites the existing VMFS datastore) or to cancel the installation. Ensure that any virtual machines located on the VMFS that are on the datastore are backed up or migrated.
ESXi 7 Lab Running on Workstation 16 - A couple of Issues

I'm creating a lab on linux with Workstation 16, and there are a couple of issues as follows:. 1. Each time the screen saver kicks in (presumably into power save mode) when the pc returns DNS is broken to the virtualised DNS server on the bridged network. DNS to the main DNS server is fine and I can also ping the virtualised DNS server, just no resolution until I disconnect the network and reconnect. Annoying. Does anyone know what's happening here?
Re: Does ESXi work with AMD Ryzen?

ESXi 6.7.0 U2 and ESXi 6.5.0 U2 both give the same error. I am using an MSI B450-A-Pro motherboard, AMD Ryzen 7 1700 and 32G RAM. I get the following error, " no network adapters were detected. either no network adapters are physically connected or a suitable driver could be located."
Is it possible to download older/previous versions of custom ESXi installers?

When I look at the Custom ISOs tab for vSphere downloads, I can of course switch between vSphere versions, (7.0, 6.7, etc), and within the list of available custom ISOs for ESXi install, there will be separate entries for Update release, e.g. 6.7, 6.7u1, 6.7u2, etc. However within these there would also have been different versions, e.g for Dell there has been 6.7u2-A00, 6.7u2-A01, 6.7u2-A02 and 6.7u2-A03. It looks to me that it is only possible to download the latest one for each update, i.e. 6.7u2-A03 can be downloaded, but not A02 or earlier. Is this right, or is there a way to view the history of these downloads and obtain older ones if needed?
ESXI doesn't seem to pass MEMORY ECC Information to VM

I have a server with ECC memory installed. but however when I check with Windows Server 2022 running on esxi it shows I'm with non ecc memory. So my question is how do I enable ecc on esxi? or does it support esxi?
Migrate a VM from vCloud director v10 to standalone ESXi

I have one non-critical VM and like to migrate to another standalone ESXi which has local storage. Its located on shared storage. Export&Import OVF is one option since the destination is standalone ESXi. If not add ESXi temporarily to source VC and do an SVmotion ( ensure we do proper VCD cleanup ) and remove the host after the migration.
Image from vcenter -> Fusion/Workstation

I am trying to figure out how to get a VM template from my company vCenter to a location that users can go to to export it and build a VM from in on VMware fusion or vmware workstation on there local machine. I have been trying to get this to work through a content library but i am not having much luck. Can someone help me figure out the best way to do this?
Re: VMware tools

I want to install VMware tools on my Linux VMs. I see few documents on open -vm tools. Just wanted to confirm if it is completely supported and recommended to install these on our VMs? or can anyone provide me the link to download latest ISO available for linux VMS ( Redhat/ CentOS )
CPU, vCPU & Licensing Microsoft Windows Server 2019 on ESXI Host.

Hi Hope you all doing great. Actually we bought 3 license of 16 cores for Micorosft windows server 2019. The server box have 2 physical processor each cpu have 10 cores.(ESXI Installed). We install a first VM Windows Server 2019 act like DC with 2vcpu (1 socket) and a second...
VM Workstation 16.1->16.2.1 on Ubuntu 21.10 broke everything

I was annoyed to find shared VMs gone in 16, I was able to limp along and everything was fine until I "upgraded" and now I can't even create a VM. VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (mks) ISBRendererComm: Lost connection to mksSandbox (2878) A log file is available in "/home/ndavie/Documents/vmware/AME 21H1/vmware.log".
Re: Fusion 12.2.1 Is Here...

..but all the release notes say is bugs were fixed?!? Where are the details?. Just cosmetic ones, like the version of Fusion in the Compatibility screen. The release was more for Workstation, but we want to keep the builds in lock-step. Is it compatible with macOS Monterey yet please? or...
virtual instruments (pyvisa) usb connect

I'm trying to connect a Keysight power supply and digital multimeter to VMware (via USB) and control them with Python. I'm using pyvisa to interface. The devices are visible to VMware and connect to the virtual machine. I can see and connect to the instruments in Python:. Python 3.8.10 (default,...
Export list of VMs with certain notes

I'm trying to filter out the VMs that have a certain note and export them to a CSV. However, the CSV seems to only pick up a couple hundred and I know there are 1000+. Also, is there a powercli command to find all VMs created from a specific template? I think that would be more accurate.
