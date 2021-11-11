CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Transient increased immunoglobulin levels in a hyper-IgM syndrome patient with COVID-19 infection

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Allergol Immunopathol (Madr). 2021 Nov 1;49(6):63-66. doi: 10.15586/aei.v49i6.92. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has affected millions of people around the world. This zoonotic-enveloped virus is primarily transmitted through inhalation. Infected people are commonly asymptomatic or manifest mild symptoms, including...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Detection of COVID-19 in tears of ICU-admitted patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection

Int Ophthalmol. 2021 Nov 11. doi: 10.1007/s10792-021-01938-3. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Upon the outbreak of 2019, novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic confirmed the cases surpassed 20 million. Despite a few reports identified the association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) with ocular manifestations, it may assess the ocular symptoms of patients with the COVID-19 by ophthalmologists facilitate the diagnosis and prevent transmission.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Serial Screening for SARS-CoV-2 in Rectal Swabs of Symptomatic COVID-19 Patients

J Korean Med Sci. 2021 Nov 15;36(44):e301. doi: 10.3346/jkms.2021.36.e301. We used serial rectal swabs to investigate the amount and duration of virus secretion through the gastrointestinal tract and assessed the association between fecal shedding and gastrointestinal symptoms and to clarify the clinical usefulness testing rectal swabs. We enrolled ten adult patients hospitalized with symptomatic coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Respiratory and stool specimens were collected by physicians. The presence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed using real-time reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction. All ten patients had respiratory symptoms, six had diarrhea, and seven were positive for SARS-CoV-2 on rectal swabs. The viral loads in the respiratory specimens was higher than those in the rectal specimens, and no rectal specimens were positive after the respiratory specimens became negative. There was no association between gastrointestinal symptoms, pneumonia, severity, and rectal viral load. Rectal swabs may play a role in detecting SARS-CoV-2 in individuals with suspected COVID-19, regardless of gastrointestinal symptoms.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunoglobulin A#Covid#Immunoglobulin M#Immunoglobulins#Igm#Iga
pharmacytimes.com

Antibody Levels of COVID-19 After Vaccination Rise Over Time for Those Infected

The difference between individuals who were vaccinated and had the infection were higher at different intervals than for those who were unvaccinated. Antibody levels against SARS CoV-2 remain higher over an extended period for those who were infected with COVID-19 and vaccinated than those who just received a 2-dose mRNA vaccine, results of a new study by Johns Hopkins Medicine show.
SCIENCE
wirx.com

Hospital System Warns Of Increase In COVID Infections

A top doctor at Beaumont Hospital in southeast Michigan is warning residents about a high number of people going to the hospital for treatment of COVID-19. Beaumont’s director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology, Dr. Nick Gilpin told Michigan News Network there’s been a sharp increase in the number of people hospitalized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
docwirenews.com

Outcome of COVID-19 infection in multiple sclerosis patients receiving disease-modifying therapies

J Res Med Sci. 2021 Sep 30;26:85. doi: 10.4103/jrms.JRMS_1047_20. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: With the spread of COVID-19, treatment of diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) should be resumed with caution due to the disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) used in this subset of patients and the immunoregulatory effects of these drugs. We aim to assess the outcome of COVID-19 infection in MS patients receiving DMTs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Anti-CD20 Therapies May Increase Risk of Severe COVID-19 in Patients With MS

Anti-CD20 disease-modifying therapies, including rituximab and ocrelizumab, were found to increase the risk of hospitalization and intensive care unit admission in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) who develop COVID-19, investigators concluded in this new study. Some disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), including anti-CD20 medications, were found to be associated with more severe...
PUBLIC HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID pneumonia: Most common symptoms to watch out for

COVID infection is linked to a range of different complications, one of the most common is pneumonia. This respiratory infection occurs when there is an inflammation in the air sacs present in one or both of your lungs. COVID pneumonia. Pneumonia can be caused by bacteria, fungi, and viruses, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mentaldaily.com

Researchers claim patients infected with COVID-19 more likely to survive if consumed SSRIs

A study published online in JAMA claimed that people infected with COVID-19 who were already taking SSRI antidepressants were at a lower likelihood of dying from the virus. The study began by analyzing the electronic health records of nearly 500,000 patients within the United States. At least 80,000 adult patients infected with COVID-19 took part in the study.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Same day test identifies secondary infections in COVID-19 patients

A same-day test has been shown to successfully identify secondary infections for patients on intensive care in hours rather than days, according to research from Guy's and St Thomas'. The DNA sequencing based test was evaluated by doctors in the intensive care unit (ICU) at St Thomas' Hospital with 34...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsvaonline.com

RMH sees slight COVID patient increase

HARRISONBURG, Va. – After a couple weeks of decline, COVID numbers at Sentara RMH had a slight uptick. This time last week RMH was treating 24 coronavirus patients. Friday, the number was 26, meaning that COVID patients account for 13% of in-patient beds at the hospital. Despite the increase, the number of patients is still significantly lower than two weeks ago.
HARRISONBURG, VA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Early Treatment For COVID-19 Patients

The Guthrie County Public Health Department is seeing positive results from early treatments in the fight against COVID-19. Guthrie County Public Health Director Jotham Arber says using approved treatment options such as monoclonal antibodies which includes regenerome seem to be very effective. Arber explains what he has seen from patients when they take the medications.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
WPBF News 25

University of Florida director discusses increasing number of patients with strange conditions after COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — An increasing number of patients are now suffering from a strange condition after recovering from the COVID-19 virus. During the pandemic, many people lost their senses of smell and taste after contracting COVID-19. Parosmia is a condition that distorts a person’s sense of smell by disrupting the function of the olfactory nerve, which sends smell information to our brains.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Hearing function in children after new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)

Vestn Otorinolaringol. 2021;86(5):28-34. doi: 10.17116/otorino20218605128. The information about hearing status of patients who have had a COVID-19 is scattered. There are no studies among children population. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate hearing function in children after coronavirus infection. MATERIAL AND METHODS: 87 children aged from 5 months to 17 years who have...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy