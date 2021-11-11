CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

COVID-19 vaccines and cancer patients: acceptance, attitudes and safety

 6 days ago

J BUON. 2021 Sep-Oct;26(5):2183-2190. PURPOSE: Recommendations and guidelines consider cancer patients a high-priority population for COVID-19 immunization. Vaccination process in Serbia began in January 2021 with four available vaccines. We have conducted a cross-sectional study investigating cancer patients’ acceptability of anti SARS-COV2 vaccines. METHODS: The study included 767 patients...

