Public Health

In a pandemic that limits contact, can videoconferencing enable interdisciplinary persistent pain services and what are the patient's perspectives?

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Arch Phys Med Rehabil. 2021 Nov 8:S0003-9993(21)01556-2. doi: 10.1016/j.apmr.2021.10.018. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Patients’ thoughts and satisfaction with using videoconferencing during the COVID-19 pandemic were explored. The current study aimed to gather; i) patient feedback and satisfaction with videoconferencing across all health professions as well as divided into a subgroup...

www.docwirenews.com

docwirenews.com

Many Trials of Hydroxychloroquine for SARS-CoV-2 Were Redundant and Potentially Unethical: An Analysis of the NIH Clinical Trials Registry

J Clin Epidemiol. 2021 Nov 12:S0895-4356(21)00362-0. doi: 10.1016/j.jclinepi.2021.11.011. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: We sought to map the landscape of trials investigating hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for SARS-CoV-2 in order to draw conclusions about how clinical trials have been conducted in the pandemic environment and offer potential regulatory recommendations. STUDY DESIGN AND...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Indications for SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid amplification test for areas with low endemicity

J Infect Chemother. 2021 Nov 9:S1341-321X(21)00303-2. doi: 10.1016/j.jiac.2021.10.029. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The optimal indication for the nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) in areas with low endemicity for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is unclear. This study aimed to identify patients who should undergo the NAAT for COVID-19 diagnosis. METHODS:...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Targeted Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid Sequence Variants by Mass Spectrometric Analysis of Tryptic Peptides

J Proteome Res. 2021 Nov 15. doi: 10.1021/acs.jproteome.1c00613. Online ahead of print. COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more widely available, but accurate and rapid testing remains a crucial tool for slowing the spread of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus. Although the quantitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) remains the most prevalent testing methodology, numerous tests have been developed that are predicated on detection of the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein, including liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) and immunoassay-based approaches. The continuing emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants has complicated these approaches, as both qRT-PCR and antigen detection methods can be prone to missing viral variants. In this study, we describe several COVID-19 cases where we were unable to detect the expected peptide targets from clinical nasopharyngeal swabs. Whole genome sequencing revealed that single nucleotide polymorphisms in the gene encoding the viral nucleocapsid protein led to sequence variants that were not monitored in the targeted assay. Minor modifications to the LC-MS/MS method ensured detection of the variants of the target peptide. Additional nucleocapsid variants could be detected by performing the bottom-up proteomic analysis of whole viral genome-sequenced samples. This study demonstrates the importance of considering variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the assay design and highlights the flexibility of mass spectrometry-based approaches to detect variants as they evolve.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Reverse transcriptase loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP) as a user-friendly system to detect SARS-CoV-2 infection: a multicentric study

New Microbiol. 2021 Jul;44(3):181-183. Although reverse transcriptase quantitative PCR remains the gold standard to perform viral detection, reverse transcriptase loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP) is already used to perform diagnosis of various infections. This work reports the results of a multicentric study performed in Sicily to evaluate the diagnostic power of an RT-LAMP kit for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection on a total of 551 samples collected in January and February 2021, revealing sensitivity, specificity, accuracy, positive and negative predictive values ≥95%. Our results suggest the potential employment of this kit as a screening test to be used where fast and reliable results are demanded without the need for expensive instruments and highly-skilled personnel.
SCIENCE
#Videoconferencing#Pain Management#Health Professions#Pandemic#Study Design#Likert
docwirenews.com

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and rehabilitation in patients with COVID-19: A scoping review

Artif Organs. 2021 Nov 14. doi: 10.1111/aor.14110. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: The coronavirus diseases 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic posed severe difficulties in managing critically ill patients in hospital care settings. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support has been proven to be lifesaving support during the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak. The purpose of this review was to describe the rehabilitative treatments provided to patients undergoing ECMO support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Prevalence and influencing factors of anxiety and depression symptoms among surgical nurses during COVID-19 pandemic: A large-scale cross-sectional study

Nurs Open. 2021 Nov 16. doi: 10.1002/nop2.1127. Online ahead of print. AIM: To evaluate the prevalence and influencing factors of anxiety and depression symptoms in surgical nurses during the COVID-19 epidemic in Anhui, China. METHODS: A cross-sectional, multic’entre quantitative study was conducted among surgical nurses in Anhui province. SAS, SDS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Hearing function in children after new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)

Vestn Otorinolaringol. 2021;86(5):28-34. doi: 10.17116/otorino20218605128. The information about hearing status of patients who have had a COVID-19 is scattered. There are no studies among children population. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate hearing function in children after coronavirus infection. MATERIAL AND METHODS: 87 children aged from 5 months to 17 years who have...
KIDS
docwirenews.com

Endoureterotomy with the Lovaco technique for treatment of ureterointestinal strictures: outcomes in an experienced center and factors associated with procedural success or failure

Scand J Urol. 2021 Nov 13:1-7. doi: 10.1080/21681805.2021.2002401. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The study aimed to present the outcomes of an endoureterotomy series using the Lovaco technique for the treatment of ureterointestinal strictures. Factors influencing the success or failure of this technique were also determined. MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A study of quality assessment in SARS-CoV-2 pathogen nucleic acid amplification tests performance; from the results of external quality assessment survey of clinical laboratories in the Tokyo Metropolitan Government external quality assessment program in 2020

J Infect Chemother. 2021 Nov 10:S1341-321X(21)00300-7. doi: 10.1016/j.jiac.2021.10.027. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) conducted an external quality assessment (EQA) survey of pathogen nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) as a TMG EQA program for SARS-CoV-2 for clinical laboratories in Tokyo. METHODS: We diluted and prepared a...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 spike evolutionary behaviors; simulation of N501Y mutation outcomes in terms of immunogenicity and structural characteristic

J Cell Biochem. 2021 Nov 15. doi: 10.1002/jcb.30181. Online ahead of print. Since the emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a large number of mutations in its genome have been reported. Some of the mutations occur in noncoding regions without affecting the pathobiology of the virus, while mutations in coding regions are significant. One of the regions where a mutation can occur, affecting the function of the virus is at the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein. RBD interacts with angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and facilitates the entry of the virus into the host cells. There is a lot of focus on RBD mutations, especially the displacement of N501Y which is observed in the UK/Kent, South Africa, and Brazilian lineages of SARS-CoV-2. Our group utilizes computational biology approaches such as immunoinformatics, protein-protein interaction analysis, molecular dynamics, free energy computation, and tertiary structure analysis to disclose the consequences of N501Y mutation at the molecular level. Surprisingly, we discovered that this mutation reduces the immunogenicity of the spike protein; also, displacement of Asn with Tyr reduces protein compactness and significantly increases the stability of the spike protein and its affinity to ACE2. Moreover, following the N501Y mutation secondary structure and folding of the spike protein changed dramatically.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Pediatric COVID-19 Therapeutics: Seizing the Right Research and Development Opportunities to Accelerate Access for Children

Pediatr Infect Dis J. 2021 Nov 11. doi: 10.1097/INF.0000000000003331. Online ahead of print. Children, although at lower risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19 relative to adults, still stand to benefit from therapeutic interventions. Understanding of COVID-19 clinical presentation and prognosis in children is essential to optimize therapeutic trials design. This perspective illustrates how to collectively accelerate pediatric COVID-19 therapeutic research and development, based on the experience of the Global Accelerator for Paediatric Formulations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Increased SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence in healthy blood donors after the second pandemic wave in South-Eastern Italy: evidence for asymptomatic young donors as potential virus spreaders

Infect Dis (Lond). 2021 Nov 16:1-6. doi: 10.1080/23744235.2021.2003856. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Italy experienced SARS-CoV-2 spread during the second wave and the southern regions were severely affected. In this prospective study, we assessed the changes in SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence rates in non-vaccinated blood donors to evaluate the spread of SARS-CoV-2 among healthy individuals in our geographical area.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Three-port approach vs standard laparoscopic radical cystectomy with an ileal conduit: a single-centre retrospective study

BMC Urol. 2021 Nov 15;21(1):159. doi: 10.1186/s12894-021-00920-6. BACKGROUND: This study aimed to evaluate the effect of the three-port approach and conventional five-port laparoscopic radical cystectomy (LRC) with an ileal conduit. METHODS: Eighty-four patients, who were diagnosed with high-risk non-muscle-invasive and muscle-invasive bladder carcinoma and underwent LRC with an ileal conduit...
SCIENCE
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Evaluation of aspects of mental health in health personnel in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic

Vertex. 2021 Mar;XXXII(151):15-24. In the global and national context of the COVID 19 pandemic, early detection and prevention of mental illnesses in exposed populations is relevant in situations of extreme demand. In this context, hospital workers are a highly demanded population being a clear risk group. This work shows the partial results of an investigation that is being carried out by the Mental Health Service of the General Hospital “B. Rivadavia”, of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA), which aims to evaluate some aspects of the mental health of its staff. A survey is underway that was proposed by the members of the Mental Health Service to the different sectors of the Hospital and sent electronically. The survey includes indicators of the following aspects: symptoms of stress, the depressive and anxious series and consumption of psychoactive substances. Partial results show clear involvement of health personnel in different areas evaluated.
MENTAL HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Relationship of Neighborhood Deprivation and Outcomes of a Comprehensive ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction Protocol

J Am Heart Assoc. 2021 Nov 15:e017773. doi: 10.1161/JAHA.121.024540. Online ahead of print. Background We evaluated whether a comprehensive STEMI protocol (CSP) focusing on guideline-directed medical therapy, trans-radial percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), and rapid door to balloon time (D2BT) improves process and outcome metrics in patients with moderate or high socioeconomic deprivation. Methods and Results A total of 1761 patients with STEMI treated with PCI at a single hospital before (1/1/2011-7/14/2014) and after (7/15/2014-7/15/2019) CSP implementation were included in an observational cohort study. Neighborhood deprivation was assessed by the Area Deprivation Index and was categorized as low (≤ 50th percentile; 29.0%), moderate (51-90th percentile; 40.8%), and high (>90th percentile; 30.2%). The primary process outcome was D2BT. Achievement of guideline-recommend D2BT goals improved in all deprivation groups pre- vs. post-CSP (low: 67.8% vs. 88.5%; moderate: 50.7% vs. 77.6%; high: 65.5% vs. 85.6%; all p<0.001). Median D2BT among ED/in-hospital patients was significantly non-inferior in higher vs. lower deprivation groups post-CSP (non-inferiority limit = 5 minutes, p non-inferiority high vs. moderate 0.002, high vs. low <0.001, moderate vs. low 0.02). In-hospital mortality, the primary clinical outcome, was significantly lower post-CSP in patients with moderate / high deprivation in unadjusted (pre-CSP 7.0% vs. post-CSP 3.1%, OR 0.42 [95% CI 0.25, 0.72], p=0.002) and risk-adjusted (OR 0.42 [0.23, 0.77], p=0.005) models. Conclusions A CSP was associated with improved STEMI care across all deprivation groups and reduced mortality in those with moderate or high deprivation. Standardized initiatives to reduce care variability may mitigate social determinants of health in time-sensitive conditions such as STEMI.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 vaccination in autoimmune disease (COVAD) survey protocol

Rheumatol Int. 2021 Nov 15. doi: 10.1007/s00296-021-05046-4. Online ahead of print. The coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic continues to be a cause of unprecedented global morbidity and mortality. Whilst COVID-19 vaccination has emerged as the only tangible solution to reducing poor clinical outcomes, vaccine hesitancy continues to be an obstacle to achieving high levels of vaccine uptake. This represents particular risk to patients with autoimmune diseases, a group already at increased risk of hospitalization and poor clinical outcomes related to COVID-19 infection. Whilst there is a paucity of long-term safety and efficacy data of COVID-19 vaccination in patients with autoimmune diseases, the current evidence strongly suggests that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of adverse effects and disease flares. Herein, we report the protocol of the COVID-19 Vaccination in Autoimmune Diseases (COVAD) study, an ongoing international collaborative study involving 29 countries and over 110 investigators.
SCIENCE

