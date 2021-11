As Qualcomm is gearing up for its next big launch aka Qualcomm Snapdragon 898, both Xiaomi and Motorola have made it public that they will be the first two smartphone makers that will release phones with Snapdragon 898. This comes from a trusted leakster on Weibo – Digital Chat Station. However, the inclination is towards Xiaomi since Motorola has maintained it will roll out a device by the end of this year so it is likely that Xiaomi could take the lead.

