CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Impaired Glucose Regulation, SARS-CoV-2 Infections and Adverse COVID-19 Outcomes

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Transl Res. 2021 Nov 8:S1931-5244(21)00265-6. doi: 10.1016/j.trsl.2021.11.002. Online ahead of print. Impaired glucose regulation (IGR) is common world-wide, and is correlated with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). However, no systematic reviews are available on the topic, and little is known about the strength of the...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Infectious Diseases#Sars#Glucose#Igr#Pmid
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Associations Found Between HIV Infection and Impaired Pulmonary Gas Exchange

Impaired pulmonary gas exchange was found to be independently associated with HIV infection, regardless of emphysema severity, according to results of a post-hoc analysis published in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes. Investigators used cross-sectional data from the Study of HIV in the Etiology of Lung Disease (SHIELD), a...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

SARS-CoV-2 infection of the inner ear

Researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 can infect inner ear cells. Inner ear viral infections could explain the hearing and balance issues in some COVID-19 patients. Sensory symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, sometimes come with COVID-19. Hearing and balance symptoms associated with COVID-19 have also been reported, but these have not been thoroughly studied. Hearing loss and balance disorders often result from viral infections in the inner ear. But the effects of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on the ear remain poorly understood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Clinical and Infection Prevention Applications of SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping: An IDSA/ASM Consensus Review Document

Clin Infect Dis. 2021 Nov 3:ciab761. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciab761. Online ahead of print. SARS-CoV-2 emerged into a world of maturing pathogen genomics, with more than two million genomes sequenced at time of writing. The rise of more transmissible variants of concern that impact vaccine and therapeutic effectiveness has led to widespread interest in SARS-CoV-2 evolution. Clinicians are also eager to take advantage of the information provided by SARS-CoV-2 genotyping beyond surveillance purposes. Here, we review the potential role of SARS-CoV-2 genotyping in clinical care. The review covers clinical use cases for SARS-CoV-2 genotyping, methods of SARS-CoV-2 genotyping, assay validation and regulatory requirements, clinical reporting for laboratories, as well as emerging issues in clinical SARS-CoV-2 sequencing. While clinical uses of SARS-CoV-2 genotyping are currently limited, rapid technological change along with a growing ability to interpret variants in real-time foretell a growing role for SARS-CoV-2 genotyping in clinical care as continuing data emerge on vaccine and therapeutic efficacy.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Revealing How SARS-CoV-2 Infiltrates the Brain at SfN 2021

A press conference held one week prior to the opening of the Society for Neuroscience (SfN)’s Neuroscience 2021 conference highlighted a series of studies that will be presented online between November 8–11. These studies reveal the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on the brain – looking at the ways in which the virus might enter and disrupt the brain and the extent and duration of these effects. This important research provides new light on an unclear aspect of SARS-CoV-2 infection, as the ability of the virus to infect neurons and other cells of the nervous system has been hard to pin down.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The Influence of Helminth Immune Regulation on COVID-19 Clinical Outcomes: Is it Beneficial or Detrimental?

Infect Drug Resist. 2021 Oct 27;14:4421-4426. doi: 10.2147/IDR.S335447. eCollection 2021. Immunologically, chronic worm infections prevent themselves from strong immune responses by skewing the host response towards a T helper 2 (Th2) type. The regulatory response initiated by helminth infections is supposed to temper responses to non-helminth antigens including viral infections which will, in turn, alter the clinical outcomes of infections. In view of this, recent reports highlighted the possible negative associations of severe COVID-19 and helminth co-infections in helminth-endemic regions. As the pathology of COVID-19 is primarily mediated by an excessive immune response and subsequent cytokine storm, which contributes to the poor prognosis of COVID-19, helminth-driven immune modulation will hypothetically contribute to the less severe outcomes of COVID-19. Nevertheless, emerging reports also stated that COVID-19 and helminth co-infections may have more hidden outcomes than predictable ones. Herein, the current knowledge on the interaction of COVID-19 and helminth co-infections will be discussed.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

NIH scientists identify mechanism that may influence infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 variants

NIH/National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health have found that a process in cells may limit infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, and that mutations in the alpha and delta variants overcome this effect, potentially boosting the virus’s ability to spread. The findings were published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study was led by Kelly Ten Hagen, Ph.D., a senior investigator at NIH’s National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Association of Human Milk Antibody Induction, Persistence, and Neutralizing Capacity With SARS-CoV-2 Infection vs mRNA Vaccination

JAMA Pediatr. 2021 Nov 10. doi: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.4897. Online ahead of print. IMPORTANCE: Long-term effect of parental COVID-19 infection vs vaccination on human milk antibody composition and functional activity remains unclear. OBJECTIVE: To compare temporal IgA and IgG response in human milk and microneutralization activity against SARS-CoV-2 between lactating parents with...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19: The Older You Are, the More Antibodies You Have – Better Protection Against Delta Variant

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal’s Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection mediates differential expression of human endogenous retroviruses and long interspersed nuclear elements

JCI Insight. 2021 Nov 3:e147170. doi: 10.1172/jci.insight.147170. Online ahead of print. Severe respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) promotes an imbalanced host response which underlies the development and severity of COVID-19. Infections with viruses are known to modulate transposable elements (TEs) which can exert downstream effects by modulating host gene expression, innate immune sensing, or activities encoded by their protein products. We investigated the impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection on TE expression using RNA-seq data from cell lines and from primary patient samples. Using a bioinformatic tool, Telescope, we showed that SARS-CoV-2 infection led to up- or down-regulation of TE transcripts, a subset of which differed from cells infected with SARS, MERS, RSV, HPIV3 or IAV. Differential expression of key retroelements specifically identified distinct virus families such as coronaviridae, with unique retroelement expression subdividing viral species. Analysis of ChIP-seq data shows that TEs differentially expressed in SARS-CoV-2 infection are enriched for binding sites for TFs involved in immune responses and for pioneer transcription factors. In COVID-19 patient samples, there was a significant TE overexpression in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid and downregulation in peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Thus, while the host gene transcriptome is altered by infection with SARS-CoV-2, the retrotranscriptome may contain the most distinctive features of the cellular response to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Common blood pressure drug does not slow down the progression of more advanced Alzheimer's, study finds

New research led by the University of Bristol, has shown the drug losartan, normally used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension), is not effective in slowing down the progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in people with mild-to-moderate disease after 12 months of treatment. However, the drug could still be of benefit if prescribed for longer and if given to people with very early disease. The findings are from the phase 2 multi-center clinical trial known as RADAR ((Reducing pathology in Alzheimer's Disease through Angiotensin taRgeting).
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

A Next-Generation SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine

Without realizing it, scientists have been preparing for the COVID-19 pandemic for years. In 2012, Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), a disease caused by a coronavirus, prompted the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to develop a program dedicated to better understanding and preventing coronavirus infections.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy