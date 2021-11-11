CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Photo of the day November 11

By Pam Dunklebarger
deltanewsweb.com
 6 days ago

www.deltanewsweb.com

kiowacountypress.net

Photo of the Week - November 5, 2021

One of our most popular features since 2005 - a full-page color photo on the front of the Kiowa County Press showing various impressions of life in Kiowa County and across Colorado. Copies of the print version of the Kiowa County Press can be purchased each week at Crow's Stop...
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
Inquirer and Mirror

Veterans Day Photo Gallery

(Nov. 11, 2021) Nantucket held its annual Veterans Day observance outside the town and county building Thursday. It was attended by veterans, members of the police and fire departments, the U.S. Coast Guard and Boy and Girl Scouts. I&M photographer Chris Tran took these photos. For up-to-the-minute information on Nantucket’s...
NANTUCKET, MA
OutThere Colorado

Drive-thru light display to feature million-plus synchronized lights in Colorado

Sure to bring holiday cheer to many, the drive-thru "Christmas in Color" light display is set to open soon at multiple locations in the Denver area. Opening at both Water World and Bandimere Speedway on November 19, this experience features a mile-long drive-thru light display that consists of more than one million synchronized lights. With lots of movement, color, and music, Christmas in Color is one of the more exciting light displays around.
COLORADO STATE
TVShowsAce

Jeremiah Raber Welcomes New Family Member

Breaking Amish and Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber took to Instagram to welcome a new member to his family. The TLC personality took to Instagram just one hour ago to share his first picture of his new baby. What do we know about the newest member of Jeremiah Raber’s family? And, what does his new baby look like? Keep reading, we’ve got the details.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Denver

Tickets For Zoo Lights Now Available

DENVER (CBS4) – Tickets for a fan-favorite are now on sale. The Denver Zoo wants to invite you to the 31st year of Zoo Lights. Two million LED lights will cover 80 acres across the zoo. Tickets can only be purchased online. (credit: Denver Zoo) Zoo Lights run from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, not including Christmas Day. Visitors can most likely get a view of tigers, camels, horses and most of the pachyderms. The Tropical Discovery building, which is enclosed, will also be open to view fish, frogs, capybaras and sloths. (credit: CBS) Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 3 and up, and free for children 2 and under, although children 2 years and younger will still require a ticket which can be booked online.
DENVER, CO
deltanewsweb.com

DCDA Will Present Blessings in Disguise

Delta Christian Drama Association, a local Delta Junction acting troupe, is proud to announce their Christmas stage play, Blessings in Disguise. There is a story about a little boy named Billy who lived during the late 1800’s. As he had done every Christmas Eve for as long as he could remember, little Billy bounced with excitement as he hung his empty stocking on the fireplace mantle. His eyes sparkled as he anticipated his stocking being stuffed to overflowing with the most wonderful gifts. In fact, this Christmas was going to be even more special than usual, because Grandpa, who had recently come to stay with Billy’s family, had volunteered to stuff the stockings this year.
DELTA JUNCTION, AK
whidbeylocal.com

Thanksgiving & Christmas Events

Please feel free to email us any event you'd like to add to this list. It is free. All we ask is that you send a photo with the event. Our hours this year will be 10:00 to 4:00 on Saturday and Sunday through December 19th. You will not need to call to make a reservation this year but we do ask that when entering the sales office you wear a mask.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
CBS Miami

Partial Lunar Eclipse And Full Moon Happening Together

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A partial lunar eclipse together with the full moon is happening overnight Thursday to Friday morning. That’s not the only cool thing about this double lunar event. It happens to be that this will be the longest-lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. This Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse will last just over 6 hours. The partial lunar eclipse begins at 2:18 am EST Friday morning on November 19th. The maximum eclipse will occur at 4:02 am EST. This will be when the Earth’s shadow covers almost 98% of the moon. Then the partial lunar eclipse will end at...
ASTRONOMY
nationalgeographic.com

Photo of the Day

These ancient clay figures of buffalo, approximately 14,000 years old, were found in the Tuc D'audoubert cave, deep within the French Pyrenees mountains. A story in the October 1988 issue told of the worldwide search for the origins of modern humans.
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: November 8, 2021

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities. ______________________________________________________________________
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Daily Gate City

On This Day: 4 November 1997

In 1997, Paul Verhoeven's sci-fi action adventure "Starship Troopers" premiered, and went on to become a cult hit. (Nov. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/37bf66a8f8af489eaaaaa0ee73347dda.
TV & VIDEOS

