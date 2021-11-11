Photo of the day November 11

Delta Christian Drama Association, a local Delta Junction acting troupe, is proud to announce their Christmas stage play, Blessings in Disguise. There is a story about a little boy named Billy who lived during the late 1800’s. As he had done every Christmas Eve for as long as he could remember, little Billy bounced with excitement as he hung his empty stocking on the fireplace mantle. His eyes sparkled as he anticipated his stocking being stuffed to overflowing with the most wonderful gifts. In fact, this Christmas was going to be even more special than usual, because Grandpa, who had recently come to stay with Billy’s family, had volunteered to stuff the stockings this year.

