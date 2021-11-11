CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Secretarial jobs in Graduate

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
  • Belfast (City/Town)
  • £124,282 - £141,866
  • NORTHERN IRELAND CIVIL SERVICE
  • We are looking for dynamic leaders who will inspire people and add value at the most senior levels in government.
  • 5 days left
  • Top job
  • London (Central), London (Greater)
  • £70 to £80 K DOE
  • HOLLAND PARK STAFFING
  • An interesting and involving Private PA role has arisen to work for the Head of UHNW family, supporting them in many aspects. In usual times there...
  • 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Graduate Recruitment Consultant

A rapidly expanding, boutique, circa $5bn AUM hedge fund are looking to make a newly created 'Compliance Analyst' hire. Joining a small compliance team and reporting directly into the Head of Compliance, the new hire will benefit from a broad remit covering all regulatory and investment compliance tasks, across all of the firm's funds/strategies.
JOBS
The Guardian

Graduate Web Developer

Location: Fully Remote, accepting candidates from across the UK (with the option to work from our office in Shepherd's Bush, London) Other perks: 24 paid days holiday per year (+ UK public holidays) fun working environment, training and support and some flexibility over working hours. We are ToucanTech, a fast-growing...
JOBS
The Guardian

Graduate Sales Executive

Compass Group UK & Ireland is the world's leading Caterer, feeding multiple demographics in a variety of different business sectors in restaurants & coffee shops in some of the most prestigious locations in the UK & Ireland. More than half of our revenue comes directly from consumers, making us a retail business the size of Greggs in the UK.
RETAIL
The Guardian

Graduate Training Opportunity - SEN

Specialist skills and training on offer - Makaton, PECS, Team teach, Manual handling, personal care. Are you an aspiring teacher, Psychologist speech and language therapist, Mental health professional or Play/Drama therapist looking to build your experience to further your career?. Would you like to work in a supportive environment to...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Belfast#Holland Park#Private Pa#Uhnw
The Guardian

Graduate Industrial Designer

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future in a technology-driven world. As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough use of technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform,...
ELECTRONICS
The Guardian

Graduate Teaching Assistant

Are you a newly qualified graduate aspiring to become a future primary teacher?. Would you like to use your degree to assist the future generation?. Are you looking for a Graduate Teaching Assistant role for November 2021 or sooner?. Perhaps you're a graduate who would like a long term role...
WORLD
The Guardian

Electrical Graduate Engineer

At Frazer-Nash Consultancy we work on the niche, the critical and the novel. Adapting proven technology for new applications or exploring how theoretical advances can be applied to our clients' systems facing the challenge of a Net Zero future. We are not a building services company, our engineers work across projects ranging from critical national infrastructure sites to local power generators - and often both within the same day. Join us to be involved in multiple projects, across the whole spectrum of engineering sectors and project types.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

Qualified Graduate or Chartered Engineer

Blueprint/Airtek are delighted to announce our recently available post for a Qualified Graduate or Chartered Engineer. Detailed knowledge of Eurocode 1, Parts 1 - 4 ; Eurocode 3, Parts 1, 2, 3 & 8; Eurocode 5, Part 1; Eurocode 9, Parts 1, 2 & 4 is essential. Familiarity with BS5950-1,...
JOBS
The Guardian

Graduate Civil Design Engineer

Lloyds Accredited Independent connections provider. Design and build new electrical and civil infrastructure projects up to 132kv. The company offer a full range of design and project management services for electrical and civil connections. Excellent progression and development opportunities. The Role:. Provide drawing and design support for site, buildings structures...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Brutal’ time for hospitality as bars and restaurants close for lack of staff

A quarter of pubs, restaurants and hotels have been forced to shut up shop or close for part of the week because of the UK’s chronic staff shortage, new figures reveal.There are almost 200,000 vacant positions across the country, with fears the problem could worsen over the Christmas period as hospitality firms compete with retailers and delivery businesses for staff.UK Hospitality found thousands of pubs and restaurants had been forced to slash opening hours, while one in five expected deliveries are not making it to restaurant kitchens.According to the industry body’s poll of 700 members representing 90 per cent...
ECONOMY
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth II's REAL Health Status Revealed By Boris Johnson: Is She Okay?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke his silence on Queen Elizabeth II's health scare amid cancer and death rumors. Queen Elizabeth II now has a growing list of missed engagements ever since she spent a night at a hospital in London. The monarch - as dedicated as she has always been - tried to return to the spotlight despite her doctor's advice to rest for weeks.
CELEBRITIES
eturbonews.com

118% vaccinated Gibraltar cancels Christmas over new COVID-19 spike

More than 118% of Gibraltar’s population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with this figure stretching beyond 100% due to doses given to Spaniards who cross the border to work or visit the territory every day. Gibraltar’s entire adult population has been fully vaccinated since March, 2021. Masks are still required...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy