We would like announce and congratulate the boys and girls cross country team as well as the coaching staff as they closed out another season today at the state championships in Tallahassee, Florida. The girls team finished 5th overall as a team with senior, Amber Schulz leading the pack and finishing state runner up with junior, Hannah Kacer placing 31st. The boys finished 28th overall with senior, Caleb Brady leading the way, finishing 84th place. Lots to be proud of today and so excited for this special group of athletes. For the complete results, click on the following link -> 2021 State Championships.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO