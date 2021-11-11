Texas International Produce Association Honors U.S. Veterans

This Veterans Day, Investopedia is highlighting an effort by Veterans United Home Loans, a company which helps veterans across the U.S. become homeowners. This effort is more important than ever as U.S. home prices have risen enormously over the past year, with the S&P/Case-Shiller home price index having risen 19.8% year-over-year in August, its most recent reading. This means that U.S. veterans, including the many U.S. military personnel returning home after the end of the longest war in U.S. history, face steeper challenges to homeownership with 37,252 U.S. veterans were experiencing homelessness as of January 2020. This year, until Dec. 31, U.S. veterans can enter to win up to $500,000 toward purchasing a new home.

