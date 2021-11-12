CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cop26: Latest draft agreement weaker on fossil fuels but keeps key demands as summit enters final day

By Daisy Dunne and Louise Boyle
The Independent
 4 days ago

A new draft of the final deal that could emerge from the Cop26 climate summit appears to have watered down its call to curb fossil fuels , but did not remove all mention of the need for their phase out as some watchers had feared.

The first draft of the potential Glasgow pact released on Wednesday called for countries “to accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”.

Published in the early hours of Friday morning, the new draft instead calls for “accelerating the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels”.

The texts from Glasgow are the first UN climate papers to make a specific mention of fossil fuels. Some observers had suggested that they would not survive the rounds of intense negotiations between the 197 countries.

Friday is the final scheduled day of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, where nations have gathered aiming to keep alive hopes of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by 2100.

Meeting the 1.5C target, the aspiration of the landmark Paris Agreement, is vital to stemming further climate impacts across the globe.

The first draft of the final agreement from Cop26 “urged” all countries to “revisit and strengthen” their climate pledges for 2030 in order to give the world a better chance at keeping temperatures at 1.5C.

It came after a stark analysis published on Tuesday warned that even when pledges agreed at the Glasgow summit are taken into consideration, global greenhouse as emissions in 2030 are likely to be twice as high as what would be needed to meet the 1.5C target.

However, the latest draft uses different language in its call for countries to up their 2030 pledges.

Instead of “urging” countries to submit tougher plans, it “requests” that they do. It is currently not clear whether this change represents a strengthening or weakening of the text. According to the UNFCCC style guide , “requests” is a stronger word than “urges”.

A new mention of “methane” has made it into the latest draft of the Glasgow pact. The new text asks countries to “consider further actions” to reduce non-CO2 greenhouse gases this decade, with specific mention of the potent polluter methane.

The opening statement of the Glasgow pact now also makes specific reference to the role of children in demanding that leaders take action.

The new draft has strengthened wording and provided a specific timeline on increased climate finance, one of the key demands of developing countries and small island states who are already facing severe and worsening impacts.

The text now “urges” developed countries to “at least double” climate finance for developing countries by 2025.

The draft now also acknowledges “with deep regret” that developed countries have failed to meet promises first made in 2009 to provide $100 billion per year to help poorer nations to help them slash their emissions and adapt to worsening climate impacts.

The acknowledgement of wealthy nations’ failure to meet the $100bn had been “a specific ask of poor countries”, according to Mohamed Adow , director of the energy and climate think tank Power Shift Africa.

Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said the latest draft text “could be better” but there were elements “worth holding on to”.

“The key line on phasing out coal and fossil fuel subsidies has been critically weakened, but it’s still there and needs to be strengthened again before this summit closes. That’s going to be a big tussle and one we need to win,” she said.

“But there’s wording in here worth holding on to and the UK Presidency needs to fight tooth and nail to keep the most ambitious elements in the deal.

“We’ve moved from richer nations largely ignoring the pleas of developing countries for promised finance to tackle climate change, to the beginnings of a recognition that their calls should be met. Now we need developed countries to scale up their offer of support and finance.”

Dr Jennifer Allan, a lecturer in international relations at Cardiff University, added that the new draft was, on the whole, “a lot more balanced between the views of developed and developing countries”.

Cashing in on coal: Australia shows little sign on shutting down its mines

Long before daylight spills over the mountains and slag heaps surrounding this coal-mining town, burly men in black-stained uniforms begin to fill its coffee shops and gas stations, stocking up on caffeine ahead of 12-hour shifts. As trucks clog the still-dark streets, trains laden with coal rumble past packed motels,...
What the COP26 Climate Conference Really Accomplished

The U.N. climate summit ended with calls on governments to return next year with tougher pledges to slash greenhouse gas emissions. Nations made new pledges on methane gas pollution, deforestation, coal financing, as well as a completion of long-awaited rules on carbon trading and a notable U.S.-China deal. Climate scientists,...
U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Cop26: What are carbon markets and how will they work?

The Cop26 summit in Glasgow ended with a deal to set rules for international carbon markets, paving the way for countries to buy and sell carbon credits from one another and potentially unlocking significant funding for efforts to combat climate change.The markets could open up possibilities for funding climate initiatives for countries that succeed in reducing emissions, and can give an option to others to buy and use international carbon credits to meet their climate goals.The framework was agreed upon in the Glasgow climate pact adopted by 197 countries on Saturday. The prospect of carbon trading was already part...
UK could be at cutting edge of nuclear innovation ‘by end of decade’

Nuclear power could become one of the United Kingdom’s main sustainable technologies by 2030, an expert has said. Andre Pienaar, founder of C5, spoke at the Saudi Green Initiative London summit, where he was joined by industry leaders, key figures and CEOs focused on practical solutions to the climate crisis.
Government accused of ‘absolute hypocrisy’ over ‘support’ for oil drilling in Surrey Hills

The government has been accused of “hypocrisy” over its involvement in a legal battle over new oil drilling in the Surrey Hills days after encouraging other nations at the Cop26 summit to end their reliance on fossil fuels.Campaigners claimed ministers were effectively supporting controversial plans, approved by a Conservative council, to extract oil from four new wells for the next two decades.A legal challenge launched at the High Court on Tuesday two days after Boris Johnson hailed the climate agreement that was struck in Glasgow on Saturday as “truly historic” and “game-changing”.But environmental activists told The Independent on Tuesday...
Stemming methane leaks from oil fields, pipelines and landfills could help us slow global warming quickly

Climate change is happening, and it’s mostly due to human activities that change the composition of the atmosphere, which in turn interferes with the natural flow of energy through the climate system. Two greenhouse gases contribute most to this problem: carbon dioxide and methane. The result is global heating. The repercussions of rising temperatures include heavier rains, stronger storms, more intense droughts, heatwaves and wildfires. Methane, which is more potent than carbon dioxide but has a shorter lifespan, reached record levels in the atmosphere last year, at about 2.5 times above those during the pre-industrial era. Reducing methane emissions...
