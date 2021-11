(Sharecast News) - London stocks were flat in early trade on Tuesday as investors digested the latest UK jobs data. At 0845 GMT, the FTSE 100 was steady at 7,351.27. Data out earlier from the Office for National Statistics showed the unemployment rate fell again in September, while the number of workers on payrolls rose despite the end of the furlough scheme, reinforcing expectations of a rate hike by the Bank of England.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO