Friends Old and New

Wednesday November 3rd 22.2 at 7am. .3 inches of snow and .10 inches water...

CNN

Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today and Oklahoma's governor has still not decided if he will commute the death sentence

(CNN) — Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today at 4 p.m. CT unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency. Even as the clock is winding down, the Republican governor has still not said whether he will accept a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which voted 3-1 on November 1 to commute Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
