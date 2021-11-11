CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Table Grape Commission Reveals New Study Finding Grapes Increase Diversity of Gut Bacteria and Lower Cholesterol; Zhaoping Li Comments

By Chandler James
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, CA - Table grapes continue to remain a top category for many consumers, and the California Table Grape Commission is discovering new ways to position it for further growth. Recently, a new clinical study published in the scientific journal Nutrients found that consuming grapes significantly increased the diversity of bacteria...

FIRST For Women

Eat More of This Popular Fruit to Heal Your Gut and Lower Your Cholesterol

Grapes are one of my favorite fruits to snack on. I pick out the perfect bite and revel in the pop of juicy taste and, sometimes, crunchy texture. I figured the fruit had some general health benefits (all fruits have to, right?) but never looked much into it. That’s why I was pleased to read this new study that found my fruit of choice can help heal your gut, which means eating grapes everyday is good for you!
NUTRITION
EatThis

Adding This to Your Food May Help Lower Blood Pressure, New Study Finds

High blood pressure is a chronic condition that can increase your risk of heart attack, stroke, aneurysm, and dementia, among other conditions. Unfortunately, high blood pressure is all too common among U.S. residents: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 47% of U.S. adults have hypertension, and more than 500,000 stateside deaths are attributed each year to this condition.
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Sentinel

What does lack of Vitamin B12 or Vitamin B12 deficiency cause?

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that’s important for nerve function and the production of DNA. It also helps make red blood cells, protects against pernicious anemia, and boosts immunity. But because it doesn’t come from plants or animals, you have to get it from food sources like meat or dairy products, eggs with their yolk, or fortified cereals.
HEALTH
Study shows that cholesterol lowering drug reduces death risk in Covid-19

The researchers at Karolinska Institute in Sweden, have conducted a large population study. The study showed that statin treatment lowers COVID-19 mortality rate slightly. Researchers at Karolinska Institute conduct large population study. Statins are recommended for preventing cardiovascular events. The researchers at Karolinska Institute in Sweden conducted th....
SCIENCE
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
L.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Survivors May Experience These Two Newly Discovered Side Effects

A recent study found a pair of side effects that are associated with long-haul COVID-19. There are a couple of recurring side effects that are now being associated with post-COVID-19 symptoms (also known as “long COVID”). According to a new study, memory loss and cognitive dysfunction are common symptoms linked with survivors of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
International Business Times

Woman Had Both Legs Amputated After 'Wrongly' Assuming Infection Was COVID-19

A 47-year-old woman from the United Kingdom was placed in a coma and got both her legs amputated after she “wrongly” assumed a blood infection for COVID-19. Cher Little, a resident of Connah’s Quay in Wales, said she developed a headache and fever early this year. However, she dismissed the symptoms as signs of a COVID-19 infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH

