Corduroy, velvet’s ribbed cousin, has been a pant staple for both professors and dads alike for years. While it’s relatively preppy in its roots as a pant, the style’s come somewhat full circle by entering the closets of the more fashion-forward in the likeness of not only corduroy pants but also shirts, bags and our current favorite, corduroy jackets. While the thick, corded texture makes for a great barrier against the elements, the best men’s corduroy jackets additionally come in thinner creations that are great for warmer weather too. It can elevate a simple blazer to a dapper layered option for...

APPAREL ・ 19 HOURS AGO