2021 in Review: Jarren Duran’s rough first taste of the bigs

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a season that went far better than most anyone could have expected, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. This team has some pretty clear needs if they are looking to take another step in 2022, which presumably they are. They need to improve their rotation, adding at least a couple of arms to that group to make sure they can enter the season feeling comfortably in case of injury. They also need a facelift in the bullpen, and could probably use an upgrade over Christian Arroyo for the everyday second base gig. That’s a pretty clear list of needs that should be the priority this winter.

