2021 in Review: Jarren Duran’s rough first taste of the bigs

There wasn’t much going on in baseball on Tuesday in terms of actual news, but there were a few rumors worth noting that we will run through quickly, starting with one of the best starting pitchers on the market. Justin Verlander, who underwent Tommy John surgery after throwing just a handful of innings in 2020, is a free agent this winter and threw for scouts on Monday. According to reports, there were 15-20 teams in attendance, including the Red Sox. Verlander has a qualifying offer he still may accept, so it’s not worth going too deep on his candidacy to sign with the Red Sox, but I will say I wouldn’t read too much into Boston being present. It would’ve been malfeasance to not be there.
