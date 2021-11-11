CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid-19: 48 new Delta cases reported on Nov 11, says Health DG

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Nov 11): A total of 48 new cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant of concern (VOC) were reported in Malaysia on Thursday (Nov 11), said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. He said of this number, 34 cases were detected in Penang, 12 in Pahang...

www.theedgemarkets.com

