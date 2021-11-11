FL1 SPORTS POD: Waterloo Girls Cross Country (podcast)

The girls cross country team for Waterloo has won back-to-back Section V championships, securing the Class C title on Saturday November 6, 2021. Members of the team join Paul Russo in studio to discuss the sectional meet, their season, and preparing for ...

FL1 SPORTS: Sectional Champion Waterloo Cross-Country team in-studio (podcast)

On Saturday, the Waterloo Indians Varsity Girls Cross Country Team captured the 2020 Section V Class C Championship. Jim Sinicropi is joined in-studio by junior Lissen Turner, junior Chance Rice-Porter and sophomore Natalie DiSanto to talk about their title and being a ...

12 months ago FL1 Sports Podcast, High School Cross Country, Podcast, Scholastic, Seneca County, Sports, Waterloo, Waterloo Indians

FL1 SPORTS PODCAST: Geneva Panthers golf standout John Mittiga (podcast)

John Mittiga is a senior at Geneva High School and is the 4-time Finger Lakes Golf Championship winner. Among his accomplishments. John is in-studio to talk about his golf game with Jim Sinicropi including a 54-win match streak for the Geneva Panthers ...

12 months ago FL1 Sports Podcast, Geneva, Golf, Ontario County, Podcast, Scholastic, Sports

FL1 SPORTS PODCAST: Weedsport basketball’s Suzie Nemec & Coach Chris Vargason (podcast)

The Weedsport Warriors girls basketball program is on the rise on the OHSL League of Section III thanks to the outstanding play of junior Susie Nemec and the leadership of head coach Chris Vargason. Susie and Coach Vargason are in-studio to talk ...

2 years ago Cayuga County, cornerstone, FL1 Sports Podcast, High School Basketball, Podcast, Scholastic, Sports, Weedsport

KENNY’S 2 PENNIES: It’s the Chiefs vs. the Niners (podcast)

This week Kenny talks about the upcoming Super Bowl match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers among other topics from the world of sports. ﻿ ...

2 years ago FL1 Sports Podcast, Kenny's 2 Pennies, Sports

FL1 SPORTS PODCAST: Marion soccer standout Chloe DeLyser in-studio

Chloe DeLyser of Marion is one of the best girls soccer players in Section V, and NYS history heading into her senior year at Marion. She’s currently New York State’s all-time leading scorer with 260 career goals, she holds the state record ...

2 years ago Chloe DeLyser, cornerstone, FL1 Sports Podcast, High School Soccer, Marion, Podcast, Scholastic, Sports, Wayne County

FL1 SPORTS PODCAST: Auburn Doubledays Hitting Coach Mark Harris on Minor League Baseball

Claudia Bellofatto interviews Auburn Doubledays Hitting Coach Mark Harris on life in the minor leagues from a coaching and player’s perspective including five things about minor league baseball that you probably didn’t know. ...

2 years ago Auburn, Auburn Doubledays, Cayuga County, cornerstone, FL1 Sports Podcast, Podcast, Sports

FL1 SPORTS PODCAST: Claudia Bellofatto & Jack McMullen of Doubledays broadcast team (podcast)

FingerLakes1.com is the home of the Auburn Doubledays every summer with live game broadcasts, pre and post game video show and nightly updates. On this edition of the FL1 Sports Podcast we welcome two Syracuse University graduates who are serving on the ...

2 years ago Auburn, Auburn Doubledays, Cayuga County, FL1 Sports Podcast, Sports

FL1 SPORTS PODCAST: Auburn Doubledays are back for 2019 season (podcast)

The Auburn Doubledays are back for the 2019 season and another summer of coverage on FingerLakes1.com and FL1 Radio. Jim Snicropi paid a visit to Falcon Park this week to chat with DDays’ Sales and Marketing Manager David Lindberg before introducing the ...

2 years ago Auburn, Auburn Doubledays, Cayuga County, FL1 Sports Podcast, Sports

FL1 SPORTS PODCAST: Waterloo softball program celebrates Sectional title & successful 2019 season (podcast)

After winning their first Sectional Title since 2010, four captains and head coach Kierstyn DeCory will be in-studio on Tuesday afternoon to talk about their successful 2019 season. Morgan Kapp, Jordan Colegrove, Jillian Panek and Emma Smithers will be live on the ...

2 years ago cornerstone, FL1 Sports Podcast, High School Softball, Podcast, Scholastic, Seneca County, Sports, Waterloo

FL1 SPORTS PODCAST: Red Jacket’s NYS Pentathlon Champ Sara VanAken (podcast)

Red Jacket senior athletic stand-out Sara VanAken is in-studio to talk about her NYS Pentathlon Championship while looking ahead to her freshman year on the Ole Miss track & field team competing in the Southeastern Conference. ...

2 years ago cornerstone, FL1 Sports Podcast, High School Track & Field, Manchester, Ontario County, Podcast, Scholastic, Shortsville, Sports

FL1 SPORTS PODCAST: Mynderse fishermen go for National Championship in Tennessee (podcast)

Mynderse Academy senior C.J. Zerniak & eight-grader Brody Herron recently qualified to represent New York State in the 2019 BASS High School National Championship on Kentucky Lake in Paris, TN this summer. Both anglers are in-studio to talk about their sport, how ...

2 years ago cornerstone, FL1 Sports Podcast, Outdoors, Podcast, Scholastic, Seneca County, Seneca Falls, Sports

FL1 SPORTS PODCAST: Mynderse girls lacrosse concludes successful 2019 season (podcast)

The Mynderse Academy girls lacrosse team just concluded the most successful season in their program’s history. Head Coach Corey Foster is in-studio with captains Regan Fleming, Caitlyn Korzeniewski, Sadie Bonetti and Jordan Howell to talk about their 2019 campaign and the growth ...

2 years ago FL1 Sports Podcast, High School Lacrosse, Romulus, Scholastic, Seneca County, Seneca Falls, Sports