CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Armistice Day

By Rowland Lane Anderson, S.B.
Santa Barbara Independent
 5 days ago

Perhaps 20 years in Afghanistan will force a realization that war is obsolete and that peace is the only path to a “more perfect union” with “liberty and justice for all.”. In the spirit of Armistice Day, we must work to restrain our government from intervening, overtly and covertly,...

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spokesman-Review

We The People: How Veterans Day became more than Armistice Day

Each week, The Spokesman-Review examines one question from the Naturalization Test immigrants must pass to become United States citizens. By the summer of 1918, after four long years in the trenches of Europe, the beaches of Gallipoli, the sands of Palestine, the frigid seas at Jutland and the jagged mountaintops of Italy, the end was in sight.
FESTIVAL
Recorder

Peace vigil on Greenfield Common calls for return of Armistice Day

GREENFIELD — Dozens gathered on the Greenfield Common Saturday morning to observe “the original intent” of Armistice Day, which was to celebrate the end of world conflicts. Sponsored by the Traprock Center for Peace and Justice and the Peace Task Force of Franklin County Continuing the Political Revolution (FCCPR), the...
GREENFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Voltaire
waer.org

Local Peace Activists Observe Armistice Day, Before it Became Veterans Day

Local Peace Activists observed the original meaning of November 11th, before the federal holiday’s name was changed to Veteran's Day by Congress in 1954. A gathering of military resisters assembled at Billings Park in Syracuse for ‘Armistice Day’ which originally called for World Peace. They say the focus of the...
SYRACUSE, NY
International Business Times

Tributes To Last French Resistance Fighter On Armistice Day

President Emmanuel Macron led tributes on Thursday to the last French Resistance fighter from World War II who died last month and will be buried with a cross carved from the wood of Notre-Dame cathedral. Hubert Germain, who was the last surviving Resistance fighter honoured by late Free France leader...
POLITICS
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armistice Day#Veterans Day#Humanitarian Aid#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#American#Veterans For Peace
BBC

Armistice Day: UK gathers for remembrance of deaths in military conflicts

The UK has come together for Armistice Day, a year after ceremonies were disrupted by the pandemic. The Duchess of Cornwall laid a cross amid the poppies at the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey. And delegates at the COP26 summit in Glasgow stopped to observe a two-minute silence at...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
IBTimes

Macron Sheds Tears For French Resistance Hero On Armistice Day

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday shed tears as he paid a final homage to Hubert Germain, the last French Resistance hero recognised by Charles de Gaulle from World War II who died last month. Macron led a special Armistice Day ceremony for Germain in central Paris before his body was...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Video Shows U.S. Destroyer's Very Intimate Standoff With Iranian Vessels Over Seized Oil Tanker (Updated)

Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy