Vaccine Exemption Bill passed in Utah Legislature

Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bills 9 and 15 into law last week. In doing so, the governor also issued the following statement:. “Last week, when I issued my executive order to fight the overreaching Biden vaccine mandates, I reiterated that as long as I am your governor, the state of Alabama will not force anyone to take the COVID-19 vaccine. From the moment the White House rolled out its scare tactic plans to try to force this vaccine on Americans, I called it for what it is: an un-American, outrageous overreach. Alabamians — including those like myself who are pro-vaccine — are adamantly against this weaponization of the federal government, which is why we simply must fight this any way we know how. That is exactly why I have signed Senate Bills 9 and 15 into law. This is another step in the fight, but we are not done yet.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO