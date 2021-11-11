CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine Exemption Bill passed in Utah Legislature

By Emma Keddington
BYU Newsnet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah State Legislature met in a special session sanctioned by Gov. Spencer Cox to vote on a bill that contests the recent vaccine mandate put forth by the Biden Administration. SB 2004, a bill sponsored by Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Draper, will require employers to relieve employees of a...

universe.byu.edu

