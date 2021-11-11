Golf Notes: Ah, he took a Mulligan

Recently Bill Speake saw me at the golf course and said, “I’ve got something for you.” Bill handed me a print of a golf column written in November 2003 by Harry Fortune…nearly 18 years ago. Not having time to read it at that moment I took it home. The Golf Notes column was about Bill, Scott Deitz, and David Putman. This trio in 2003 was teeing off to the blind 7th par three holes. Back then it was number 7 today it is the 16th hole. Bill’s tee shot landed on the green thirty feet from the hole, Scott’s ball was twenty-feet from the pin but off the green, while David’s was a comfortable five feet from the hole. Bill putted first and was quoted in Harry’s column yelling, “Go in.”, and it did. Scott was up next and chipped towards the pin and also yelled, “Go in.”, and it did. Now it was David’s turn only five feet from the hole. Can you imagine the pressure? David focused, putted and he too made it. Three birdies on the long blind par three. Unprecedented. Has it ever been done since? Last Friday playing with Bill Speake and Peter Barg all of us parred eighteen…oh hmmm.

