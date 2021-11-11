Justin Jefferson told OBJ please don’t sign with Packers

An upcoming loss to the Chargers could lead to some important changes in Minnesota. For most, that will mean a different coaching staff the rest of the way. For others, that will mean shifting toward more of the young players as the team transitions toward a future-oriented approach for 2021. Heck, we may even see something dramatic happen at QB following the season. Allow me to suggest that one of the more important things Minnesota can do rests in ensuring Justin Jefferson is a top priority.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO