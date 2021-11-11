Justin Jefferson told OBJ please don’t sign with Packers

As football took them in different directions, get-togethers between Patrick Peterson and Jordan Jefferson — roommates in college, teammates at Louisiana State, Jefferson the best man in Peterson's wedding — only happened a few times a year. Now, they happen almost weekly at Peterson's home in the west suburbs. The...
Ever since Stefon Diggs started to get upset around the 2018 season, target share has been a hot-button issue in Minnesota. After every game, you may find yourself looking up the target numbers for Justin Jefferson, maybe Adam Thielen too. Then, if it’s not over some arbitrarily high number, your mind may wander back to the days of Diggs. You might recall how there is said to be truth to all rumors and brace for the worst.
An upcoming loss to the Chargers could lead to some important changes in Minnesota. For most, that will mean a different coaching staff the rest of the way. For others, that will mean shifting toward more of the young players as the team transitions toward a future-oriented approach for 2021. Heck, we may even see something dramatic happen at QB following the season. Allow me to suggest that one of the more important things Minnesota can do rests in ensuring Justin Jefferson is a top priority.
Los Angeles is home to the Walk of Fame, but it was Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson who starred in Tinseltown Sunday afternoon. Jefferson may not have scored a touchdown, but he racked up nine catches for 143 yards to help Minnesota notch a 27-20 win on the road. Vikings Head...
Last season, Justin Herbert topped wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the voting for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. On Sunday in Los Angeles, the Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings exacted a little revenge. The second-year wide receiver led the way for Minnesota, catching nine passes for 143 yards...
It’s been a good decade for LSU receivers in the NFL. On Sunday, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (who played at LSU) racked up his 10th game of 100 or more receiving yards. According to the NFL, he becomes only the second player in the Super Bowl era to do that in his first 25 career games.
You could be forgiven if you were confused by how everyone’s favorite purple football team was choosing to use Justin Jefferson lately. Following the bye, Jefferson appeared to be an afterthought. 2 catches for 21 yards against the Cowboys; 3 catches for 69 yards against the Ravens. What gives? Is the sophomore slumping? Nay, quite the opposite is true; Jefferson is still a stud. The problem has rested in convincing Minnesota’s OC of this fact.
We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
The Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre has been in a sticky situation since 2020. Apparently, he had been given a payment of almost $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018 for speaking appearances. However, Favre never attended the speaking gigs and was paid anyway. In retrospect, Brett Favre had...
In what was a hectic Thursday in the world of the NFL, Cam Newton came to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract deal. The agreement between the two sides is for a $10 million deal, with $4.5 million of it being fully guaranteed. Numerous current and former...
If kicking and screaming is the minimum standard for effort around here, he’s the wrong quarterback for Broncos Country. OK, I get it. NFL quarterbacks aren’t paid to tackle. But didn’t the Broncos bring in Teddy Bridgewater to lead?. On a disastrous play that flushed all hope from the stadium...
On Saturday afternoon, actress Shailene Woodley, the fiancee of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, took to social media to clear up the latest rumors. Earlier in the week, she published an astrology post to her Instagram story. Whether correct or not, some in the media assumed the post had something to do with the recent revelation that Rodgers was not vaccinated.
Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
State Farm appears to be sticking with Aaron Rodgers. The insurance company has featured Rodgers on several prominent commercial campaigns over the years. Rodgers has served as a spokesperson for the brand, appearing in viral campaigns alongside other notable athletes, like Patrick Mahomes. However, Rodgers currently finds himself in hot...
Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Pete Carroll’s career with the Seahawks will soon be at a crossroads, as Colin doesn’t believe Russell Wilson will remain with the franchise for much longer if Carroll stays on as the head coach.
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
ATLANTA -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a concussion with 6:58 remaining in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, putting his status for next week's game against New England in question. The Panthers scored a touchdown on the possession Darnold was injured in, and Carolina hung on to win...
Comments / 0