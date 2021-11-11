CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Justin Jefferson told OBJ please don’t sign with Packers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Odell Beckham Jr. continues to contemplate where he’ll sign as a free...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Elusive on the field, Vikings' Justin Jefferson is covered at home

As football took them in different directions, get-togethers between Patrick Peterson and Jordan Jefferson — roommates in college, teammates at Louisiana State, Jefferson the best man in Peterson's wedding — only happened a few times a year. Now, they happen almost weekly at Peterson's home in the west suburbs. The...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Where Did Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen Go?

Ever since Stefon Diggs started to get upset around the 2018 season, target share has been a hot-button issue in Minnesota. After every game, you may find yourself looking up the target numbers for Justin Jefferson, maybe Adam Thielen too. Then, if it’s not over some arbitrarily high number, your mind may wander back to the days of Diggs. You might recall how there is said to be truth to all rumors and brace for the worst.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Justin Jefferson Ought to be A Purple Priority

An upcoming loss to the Chargers could lead to some important changes in Minnesota. For most, that will mean a different coaching staff the rest of the way. For others, that will mean shifting toward more of the young players as the team transitions toward a future-oriented approach for 2021. Heck, we may even see something dramatic happen at QB following the season. Allow me to suggest that one of the more important things Minnesota can do rests in ensuring Justin Jefferson is a top priority.
NFL
vikings.com

Justin Jefferson Shines in Tinseltown with 143 Receiving Yards

Los Angeles is home to the Walk of Fame, but it was Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson who starred in Tinseltown Sunday afternoon. Jefferson may not have scored a touchdown, but he racked up nine catches for 143 yards to help Minnesota notch a 27-20 win on the road. Vikings Head...
NFL
State
Minnesota State
purplePTSD.com

It Turns Out Justin Jefferson is Good At This Football Thing

You could be forgiven if you were confused by how everyone’s favorite purple football team was choosing to use Justin Jefferson lately. Following the bye, Jefferson appeared to be an afterthought. 2 catches for 21 yards against the Cowboys; 3 catches for 69 yards against the Ravens. What gives? Is the sophomore slumping? Nay, quite the opposite is true; Jefferson is still a stud. The problem has rested in convincing Minnesota’s OC of this fact.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
#Packers#Obj#American Football#Lsu
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Responds To Latest Rumors

On Saturday afternoon, actress Shailene Woodley, the fiancee of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, took to social media to clear up the latest rumors. Earlier in the week, she published an astrology post to her Instagram story. Whether correct or not, some in the media assumed the post had something to do with the recent revelation that Rodgers was not vaccinated.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL
Louisiana State University
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Football
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: State Farm Announces Decision On Aaron Rodgers

State Farm appears to be sticking with Aaron Rodgers. The insurance company has featured Rodgers on several prominent commercial campaigns over the years. Rodgers has served as a spokesperson for the brand, appearing in viral campaigns alongside other notable athletes, like Patrick Mahomes. However, Rodgers currently finds himself in hot...
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL

