An intriguing player has become a free agent. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has officially cleared waivers after he was released from the Rams on Tuesday. Jackson never found his footing with the Rams. He had his one big game against the Buccaneers in Week 3 when he tallied three catches for 120 yards and a score. Other than that, there was nothing else to rave about with him. Then again, he has significantly better players ahead of him in Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson. It is no wonder he could never find a role.

