Relationship Advice

Love and destiny: 3 in 4 people believe in soulmates

By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Would you trust a computer to pick Mr. or Ms. Right? Three in five Americans say they’d trust a compatibility test to choose their next partner. A survey of 2,000 Americans finds that most people value the idea of being “compatible” with someone when choosing a partner (89%),...

www.studyfinds.org

