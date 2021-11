I think it’s safe to say that the vast majority of football fans think the idea of a winter World Cup next year is ridiculous and stupid. But never mind, FIFA’s going to do it anyway, and force the rest of world club football to adapt around them. Today, the Premier League announced its plans for the 2022-23 season, and it will include starting earlier, ending later, and with a further compressed schedule, all morphed around Qatar 2022.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO