Trustmark promotes Collier to First Vice President

Kenosha, Wisconsin, is bracing for the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse faces life in prison if found guilty of intentional homicide in the fatal shootings of two men during a violent protest. Nancy Chen reports.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch this winter of a promising treatment that can be taken at home. The company’s filing comes as new infections are rising once again in the United States, driven...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials on Tuesday rejected accusations that they endangered astronauts aboard the International Space Station by conducting a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk but a White House official said the move by Russia would threaten activities in space “for years to come.”
LONDON — Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental Covid-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population. In a statement issued Tuesday, Pfizer said it would grant a...
President Biden on Tuesday argued the bipartisan infrastructure bill will bolster U.S. competitiveness while speaking in New Hampshire to kick off his tour promoting the newly-signed law. He touted that the law will allow the U.S. to recapture the global competition while providing funding to repair roads and bridges, ports...
