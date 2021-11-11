CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Best Online Stock Brokers and Trading Platforms for Beginners

By G. Brian Davis
moneycrashers.com
 5 days ago

Don’t own any securities like stocks or bonds? Expect a much harder time saving for retirement — or building wealth at all. Over time, stocks return around 10% per year on average. Left in cash, your money loses about 3% of value per year on average to inflation. Whether...

www.moneycrashers.com

chronicle99.com

Beginners Can Now Double Their Investments In Stock Market With Zero Experience

Everyone wishes to get great returns from their investment. People with almost no experience can now invest wisely in stocks and get 200 percent returns. Several tricks and techniques to double the money is sold by the so-called stock market experts. We have to admit that getting profitable returns from the stock market is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, you don’t need to be a veteran in stock trading to get excellent returns.
STOCKS
SmartAsset

This Options Strategy Bakes in Risk Protection

A married put is an options trading strategy in which investors hold both a put contract for a stock and shares of the stock itself. By marrying the two together, the investor builds in some downside protection. Sometimes referred to … Continue reading → The post This Options Strategy Bakes in Risk Protection appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Best Forex Brokers

Want to jump straight to the answer? The best forex broker for most people is definitely FOREX.com or CedarFX. Forex trading is arguably one of the easiest financial markets to begin trading in. To get started, you just need to open and fund an account with a regulated online broker. Choosing the best forex broker to trade forex does require some initial research to find the one most suitable for your trading needs and experience level.
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Best Stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week – Expert Stock Picks of the Week by StockXpo

Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. Stocks went up alongside U.S. equity futures on Friday, providing some relief for stocks from the inflation jitters that continue to plague Treasuries. The Asia-Pacific index of MSCI Inc. rose the most this week, boosted by Japan’s stock market and China’s technology stocks. The belief that the worst of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown has passed has calmed public opinion. Following the S&P 500’s two-day decline, U.S. and European contracts rose. In the aftermath of the inflation report and caution sparked by a US warning that Russia may be considering an invasion of Ukraine, the dollar rallied. Oil and gold prices fell, while Bitcoin remained stable.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

4 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Enhanced Returns

Market sentiments have been fairly positive in the past several days. Though it indicates that fresh investments could be profitable, you could end up buying overvalued stocks. To avoid doing this, follow rating upgrades by brokers. As brokers directly communicate with the top management, they have an in-depth idea about...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 4.01% to $340.89 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.44 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
moneycrashers.com

Index Investing Strategy Meaning – Choosing Your Passive Portfolio

When you think about the stock market, you likely think about a system of individual stocks in which investors buy pieces of companies in an attempt to generate profits. Unfortunately, this system is intimidating to many who know that losses are commonplace and that picking great stocks is difficult even for professionals.
MARKETS
Money Morning

Coinbase Stock Prediction: Buy This Crypto Trading Platform Today

Coinbase stock is in a unique position within the growing market, one that makes the stock one you should buy today. The cryptocurrency market wasn't a thing until 2009, but already it's worth $2.6 trillion. Not to mention that Coinbase's financials are incredible, with annual net income of $6.4 billion...
STOCKS
raleighnews.net

National level stock trading competition to find the best trader in India

Calicut (Kerala) [India], November 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TERA 2021, a national-level stock trading competition to find the best trader in India would be held between November 22nd and November 29th. Registration closes on November 19th. This will be the first event of its kind to be held pan-India level. MaverixPro,...
MARKETS
Phone Arena

Robinhood stock trading platform is hit by a data breach; attacker attempts to extort the company

According to CNN, the Robinhood app suffered a huge crash. No, the stock market didn't tank sharply, but the stock, option, and crypto trading platform announced that it had been hit by a data breach earlier this month. The attack took place on November 3rd allowing the attacker to steal the email addresses of five million Robinhood customers and full names for another two million subscribers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dmagazine.com

Best Crypto Exchanges and Bitcoin Trading Platforms of 2021

Investing in cryptocurrencies has become a standard among people around the globe. However, if you are new to the world of cryptocurrency trading, the process can be very intricate to understand. Therefore, you need to look for services that provide cryptocurrency exchange, meaning they will provide you with the right set of tools to buy and sell currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and others.
CURRENCIES
Coinspeaker

Online Broker TradeStation to Go Public via $1.43B SPAC Deal

TradeStation is joining forces with Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation to go public on the NYSE as it looks to increase its marketing budget. TradeStation Group announced on Thursday that it would go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: QFTA). Upon completing the deal, the combined company would be valued at $1.43 billion, with TradeStation parent Monex retaining 80% of the outfit. According to reports, TradeStation’s existing management team will also remain unchanged.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Is Interactive Brokers a Good Growth Stock to Buy?

If you're interested in investing in online stockbrokers, you've likely come across the name Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR). The company has been in business for well over four decades, but with players like Robinhood gathering much of the headline hype, you might be wondering whether this established name is a solid choice for long-term investors. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 19, Fool contributors Brian Withers and Billy Duberstein discuss.
STOCKS
moneycrashers.com

Dividend Aristocrats – What They Are and Reasons to Consider Investing

Whether you realize it or not, most people’s ultimate money goal is financial independence: the ability to cover your living expenses with passive income from investments. Most people don’t reach this goal until they retire. But whether you reach financial independence at age 30 or 70, the day comes when you no longer want to work — or can no longer work — and you need passive income to pay your bills.
STOCKS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Coalition adds executive risks insurance products to its broker platform

Coalition has added new executive risks insurance products to its platform for small and midsize businesses. In a statement, the Zurich-backed commercial insurtech provider announced that it is now offering directors & officers (D&O) and employment practices liability (EPL) capabilities to its broker platform. “Coalition’s broker platform integrates real-time financial,...
ECONOMY

