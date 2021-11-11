CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Globally resolved surface temperatures since the Last Glacial Maximum

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Nature. 2021 Nov;599(7884):239-244. doi: 10.1038/s41586-021-03984-4. Epub 2021 Nov 10. Climate changes across the past 24,000 years provide key insights into Earth system responses to external forcing. Climate model simulations1,2 and proxy data3-8 have independently allowed for study...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Major Warning: Humanity Won’t Be Able to Control Super-Intelligent AI

It’s only a matter of time until super-intelligent AI robots will be roaming the Earth and taking many of our jobs. We’ve all seen such scenarios in sci-fi movies, and while we thought that they were only the outcome of human imagination going berserk, reality says otherwise. Scientists have become...
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Earth#Pmid
Daily Mail

Mysterious small and cold object glimpsed 20 BILLION miles from Earth in 1983 may have been Planet Nine, scientists claim

A mysterious, small and cold object seen 20 billion miles from Earth by astronomers in 1983 may have been the elusive Planet Nine, according to a new report. Astronomers have speculated over the existence of a hidden planet in the outer reaches of the solar system for decades, gaining renewed interest in 2016 when new evidence came to light, but nothing has ever been directly observed.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Global temperature changes mapped across the past 24,000 years

Palaeoclimate data and models have been used to produce a comprehensive report of Earth’s temperature changes over the past 24 millennia. The results suggest that modern warming differs from the gradual rise of the past 10,000 years. Shaun A. Marcott 0 &. Shaun A. Marcott is in the Department of...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Science
Bwog

Understanding Glacial Flow

At a Monday talk, Dr. Jonathan Kingslake explained the basics of how glaciers flow. One of the many interesting things about ice is that it is a viscoelastic solid. The bonds between ice can compress, the elastic component, allowing us to stand on it and to behave like a solid. But these bonds can also break, allowing ice to deform and flow. On Monday’s Ice Flows: Using Math and Physics to Understand How event, Dr. Jonathan Kingslake, an assistant professor in the Earth and Environmental Studies Department, explained some of the basic principles behind why ice flows and why it’s important.
EARTH SCIENCE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Exposure to extreme heat globally tripled since 1983

World leaders have committed to limiting Earth's rising temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times. But what does that feel like?. It's difficult to convey. To better understand the issue, Columbia University's climate school recently published a global dataset with estimates of both population and temperature. The Associated Press analyzed the data – spanning 1983 to 2016 – and found that exposure to extreme heat has tripled and now affects about a quarter of the world's population.
ENVIRONMENT
InsideClimate News

Warming Trends: Climate Divide in the Classroom, an All-Electric City and Rising Global Temperatures’ Effects on Mental Health

In an ambitious, first-in-the-nation effort to combat climate change, Ithaca, New York, has pledged to decarbonize all 6,000 of its buildings, including homes, businesses, schools and churches, before the end of the decade. Leaders in the city, which is home to Cornell University, decided on Nov. 3 to convert all...
ITHACA, NY
TheConversationAU

Antarctic bacteria live on air and make their own water using hydrogen as fuel

Humans have only recently begun to think about using hydrogen as a source of energy, but bacteria in Antarctica have been doing it for a billion years. We studied 451 different kinds of bacteria from frozen soils in East Antarctica and found most of them live by using hydrogen from the air as a fuel. Through genetic analysis, we also found these bacteria diverged from their cousins in other continents approximately a billion years ago. These incredible microorganisms come from ice-free desert soils north of the Mackay Glacier in East Antarctica. Few higher plants or animals can prosper in this environment,...
WILDLIFE
Popular Science

See 24,000 years of climate history at a glance

The city of Kathmandu, Nepal, seen at the bottom left of this Landsat 9 image, lies in a valley south of the Himalayan Mountains between Nepal and China. Glaciers, and the lakes formed by glacial meltwater, are visible in the top middle of this image. Previous studies with Landsat have documented shrinkage of Himalayan glaciers, as well as changing lake levels the adjacent Tibetan plateau. NASAA new analysis of hundreds of sediment cores shows the retreat of the glaciers in microscopic detail.
ENVIRONMENT
docwirenews.com

A model for learning based on the joint estimation of stochasticity and volatility

Nat Commun. 2021 Nov 15;12(1):6587. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-26731-9. Previous research has stressed the importance of uncertainty for controlling the speed of learning, and how such control depends on the learner inferring the noise properties of the environment, especially volatility: the speed of change. However, learning rates are jointly determined by the comparison between volatility and a second factor, moment-to-moment stochasticity. Yet much previous research has focused on simplified cases corresponding to estimation of either factor alone. Here, we introduce a learning model, in which both factors are learned simultaneously from experience, and use the model to simulate human and animal data across many seemingly disparate neuroscientific and behavioral phenomena. By considering the full problem of joint estimation, we highlight a set of previously unappreciated issues, arising from the mutual interdependence of inference about volatility and stochasticity. This interdependence complicates and enriches the interpretation of previous results, such as pathological learning in individuals with anxiety and following amygdala damage.
SCIENCE
Inverse

Planet 9: Old data could uncover the Solar System's newest world, 38 years late

Michael Rowan-Robinson has never shied away from change. In 2006, Rowan-Robinson, professor of astrophysics at Imperial College London, was part of the debate over whether or not Pluto should still be considered a planet during the meeting of the International Astronomical Union (IAU). “My intervention in the debate was to...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Object Glimpsed Decades Ago Might Have Actually Been Planet Nine

It's one of the most intriguing questions about the Solar System from the last five years: Is there a large planet, lurking out in the cold dark reaches, on an orbit so wide it could take 20,000 years to complete? The answer has proven elusive, but a new study reveals what could be traces of the mysterious hypothetical object's existence. Astronomer Michael Rowan-Robinson of Imperial College London in the UK conducted an analysis of data collected by the Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) in 1983, and found a trio of point sources that just might be Planet Nine. This, Rowan-Robinson concludes in his preprint...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

Deforestation can raise local temperatures by up to 4.5℃ – and heat untouched areas 6km away

Forests directly cool the planet, like natural evaporative air conditioners. So what happens when you cut them down? In tropical countries such as Indonesia, Brazil and the Congo, rapid deforestation may have accounted for up to 75% of the observed surface warming between 1950 and 2010. Our new research took a closer look at this phenomenon. Using satellite data over Indonesia, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea, we found deforestation can heat a local area by as much as 4.5℃, and can even raise temperatures in undisturbed forests up to 6km away. More than 40% of the world’s population live...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy