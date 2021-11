BOSTON — General Electric announced Tuesday it plans to break itself up, forming three separate companies that each can focus on their own strengths and efficiencies. The GE Power business, which has a major presence in Schenectady, would be spun off as a new company, as would the Healthcare business, leaving only the Aviation business to carry on as “General Electric,” one of the most storied names in American industry.

