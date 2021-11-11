KIFB distributes food Saturday

VICTORIA, Texas—A big increase from September to October in the food distribution numbers from the Food Bank Of The Golden Crescent. Food Bank Of The Golden Crescent president and CEO Robin Cadle told me that last month in its 11 county service area, it distributed over 751,000 pounds of food. Cadle said that equals over 626,000 meals. That’s an increase from September of over 135,000 pounds of food and 112,000 meals. Cadle also told me that the Food Bank Of The Golden Crescent is currently distributing over 200,000 more pounds of food this year than they were last year at this time.
