KIFB distributes food Saturday

The All Faiths Food Bank began their annual turkey distribution at the Van Wezel Saturday morning. The organization gave out the first 3,000 of the over 13,000 they plan to distribute over the season. Frozen turkeys and side dishes were passed out to those facing hunger on the Suncoast. Thanks to funding from the Thank FULL campaign the organization looks forward to providing 3.2 million meals by the end of the year. CEO Sandra Frank says the is an even greater need for food this year due to the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO