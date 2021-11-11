CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Age-appropriate vaccination coverage and its determinants in children aged 12-36 months in Nepal: a national and subnational assessment

BMC Public Health. 2021 Nov 10;21(1):2063. doi: 10.1186/s12889-021-11841-2. BACKGROUND: Vaccination is one of the effective ways to develop immunity against potential life-threatening diseases in children in early age. This study is focused on analysing the age-appropriate vaccination coverage at national and subnational levels and identify the factors associated with age-appropriate coverage...

