Taking advanced clinical practice to the streets: an evaluation of the benefits and challenges in homeless health care

Popul Health Manag. 2021 Nov 8. doi: 10.1089/pop.2021.0197. Online ahead of print. Adult immunization rates are low and continue to fail to meet national targets. The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic halted routine health care services for many, including vaccinations. This study explored whether the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s Adult Immunization Status (AIS) measure, which had previously only been evaluated for reporting by health plans, could be leveraged by health care organizations (HCOs) as a tactic to improve immunization rates. Methods included a quantitative analysis of deidentified patient electronic health record data from 3 HCOs, supplemented by qualitative interviews to further understand opportunities and barriers. The analysis indicated that the data necessary for calculation of the AIS measure are available within HCOs and that measure performance could be enhanced with supplemental data from external sources, such as state immunization registries. Although HCOs rates were consistent with national estimates, this research further validated that adult immunization rates in the United States are low and highlighted the profound disparities that exist. For instance, the likelihood of completing all age-appropriate vaccinations was lower if patients were Black or African American, enrolled in Medicaid, or without health insurance. As a result of this study, the authors concluded that the AIS measure is feasible for use in medical groups and could potentially help drive quality improvements in immunization rates; however, there are considerations for implementation particularly if providers are being held accountable for measure performance.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO