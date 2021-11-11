CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Taking advanced clinical practice to the streets: an evaluation of the benefits and challenges in homeless health care

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 6 days ago

Br J Nurs. 2021 Nov 11;30(20):1184-1188. doi: 10.12968/bjon.2021.30.20.1184. Homelessness in the UK continues to rise. People who are homeless are more likely to have poor health and die early, and face multiple barriers...

High Point Enterprise

Open Door clinic provides health care for the homeless

HIGH POINT — A once-thriving free medical clinic that closed is back on its feet again, hoping to provide a shot in the arm for the underserved community in High Point. The clinic, offered weekly at Open Door Ministries, provides primary health care to anyone who needs it — including the general public — but is specifically targeting the city’s homeless population, including men who stay at the Open Door shelter and women who reside at Leslie’s House, a women’s shelter affiliated with West End Ministries.
7 Steps You Can Take to Become a Health Care Leader

I believe massage therapists can become leaders in health care if we simply practice seven specific strengths and behaviors that will move us into the future of integrative medicine. Make Your Mark. Have you ever wanted to change the world of health care? Have you wanted to inspire massage therapists...
Special Health Benefits That Address Life's Challenges

- If you've ever struggled to find a ride to a doctor's appointment, or gone without healthy food in your home, or been isolated from family and friends for a long time -- you're not alone. Humana recognizes these situations are barriers to good health -- especially as we age -- and provides benefits in its Medicare Advantage plans to meet the needs of the whole person.
3 ways the pandemic has advanced personalized health care

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly changed US public health systems. There has been a shift towards more personalized, community-based systems. New study reveals key areas of change where care is delivered and received. It’s been almost two years since the pandemic made its way to US shores. Like much of...
Featured Health IT Job: Clinical and Care Coordination Subject Matter Expert (SME)

We like to regularly feature a healthcare IT job that might be of interest to readers. Today, we’re featuring the Clinical and Care Coordination Subject Matter Expert (SME) position that was recently posted on Healthcare IT Central. This position was posted by MEDITECH and is in Texas. Here’s a description...
Choice Health at Home Combating Staffing Challenges by Leaning into Clinical Roots, Industry Flexibility

In summer, hardly a week went by where Choice Health at Home wasn’t in the headlines. Founded in 2007 by David Jackson, a licensed physical therapist, Choice is a home health, hospice and rehabilitation services provider with dozens of locations in Texas, Oklahoma and a couple of other states. Eventually, the plan is to build density across the entire Southwest, Jackson told Home Health Care News.
The reduction of race and gender bias in clinical treatment recommendations using clinician peer networks in an experimental setting

Nat Commun. 2021 Nov 15;12(1):6585. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-26905-5. Bias in clinical practice, in particular in relation to race and gender, is a persistent cause of healthcare disparities. We investigated the potential of a peer-network approach to reduce bias in medical treatment decisions within an experimental setting. We created “egalitarian” information exchange networks among practicing clinicians who provided recommendations for the clinical management of patient scenarios, presented via standardized patient videos of actors portraying patients with cardiac chest pain. The videos, which were standardized for relevant clinical factors, presented either a white male actor or Black female actor of similar age, wearing the same attire and in the same clinical setting, portraying a patient with clinically significant chest pain symptoms. We found significant disparities in the treatment recommendations given to the white male patient-actor and Black female patient-actor, which when translated into real clinical scenarios would result in the Black female patient being significantly more likely to receive unsafe undertreatment, rather than the guideline-recommended treatment. In the experimental control group, clinicians who were asked to independently reflect on the standardized patient videos did not show any significant reduction in bias. However, clinicians who exchanged real-time information in structured peer networks significantly improved their clinical accuracy and showed no bias in their final recommendations. The findings indicate that clinician network interventions might be used in healthcare settings to reduce significant disparities in patient treatment.
AMA tackles rural health care challenges by addressing workforce gaps

CHICAGO — As part of its commitment to eliminating inequities and improving access to care for historically marginalized communities across the nation, the American Medical Association (AMA) today bolstered policy aimed at addressing the health needs of rural populations—enhancing access to care through educational strategies for rural physician workforce expansion.
How to improve health equity? Start by bringing care beyond the clinic

It might seem contrarian, but the keys to better health equity might be found outside of clinical settings. Healthcare is more than just services provided in a clinic, according to Esther Farkas, chief strategy officer of software firm Unite Us. Food and housing are also important health factors. When those aspects of life are insecure, health is affected, she said.
Using Quality Measures to Drive Improvements in Immunization Rates: Findings from a Real-World Evaluation from 3 US Health Care Organizations

Popul Health Manag. 2021 Nov 8. doi: 10.1089/pop.2021.0197. Online ahead of print. Adult immunization rates are low and continue to fail to meet national targets. The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic halted routine health care services for many, including vaccinations. This study explored whether the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s Adult Immunization Status (AIS) measure, which had previously only been evaluated for reporting by health plans, could be leveraged by health care organizations (HCOs) as a tactic to improve immunization rates. Methods included a quantitative analysis of deidentified patient electronic health record data from 3 HCOs, supplemented by qualitative interviews to further understand opportunities and barriers. The analysis indicated that the data necessary for calculation of the AIS measure are available within HCOs and that measure performance could be enhanced with supplemental data from external sources, such as state immunization registries. Although HCOs rates were consistent with national estimates, this research further validated that adult immunization rates in the United States are low and highlighted the profound disparities that exist. For instance, the likelihood of completing all age-appropriate vaccinations was lower if patients were Black or African American, enrolled in Medicaid, or without health insurance. As a result of this study, the authors concluded that the AIS measure is feasible for use in medical groups and could potentially help drive quality improvements in immunization rates; however, there are considerations for implementation particularly if providers are being held accountable for measure performance.
Associations between demographic factors and pediatric otolaryngology access disparities in the COVID-19 era

Int J Pediatr Otorhinolaryngol. 2021 Nov 11:110971. doi: 10.1016/j.ijporl.2021.110971. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To assess the impact of demographic factors and telehealth on access to pediatric otolaryngology care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as measured by attendance. METHODS: Retrospective, observational study of all referrals to pediatric otolaryngology at a single,...
Tri-County Health Care hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Oct. 29. Tri-County Health Care has prepared a comprehensive plan to vaccinate children in the community. Vaccines will be administered at the Wadena clinic. The Pfizer vaccine consists of a two-dose...
Disparities in Clinical Trial Participation: Multilevel Opportunities for Improvement

Surg Oncol Clin N Am. 2022 Jan;31(1):55-64. doi: 10.1016/j.soc.2021.07.007. Epub 2021 Oct 19. Current data demonstrate ongoing inequities in surgical oncology clinical trials and understanding these disparities is vital to creating a more just and equitable health care system. Analysis of participatory patterns in cooperative group surgical oncology trials demonstrates complex relationships between race, socioeconomic status, and participation in these trials at the patient level. Further analysis reveals that provider-level implicit bias plays a significant role in access to clinical trials by minority populations. Holistic approaches to addressing disparities in clinical trial participation include creating a more robust pipeline of minority surgeon-scientists, engaging in partnerships with community advocates, and promoting public policy.
Disparities in Genetic Testing for Heritable Solid-Tumor Malignancies

Surg Oncol Clin N Am. 2022 Jan;31(1):109-126. doi: 10.1016/j.soc.2021.08.004. Epub 2021 Oct 19. Genetic testing offers providers a potentially life saving tool for identifying and intervening in high-risk individuals. However, disparities in receipt of genetic testing have been consistently demonstrated and undoubtedly have significant implications for the populations not receiving the standard of care. If correctly used, there is the potential for genetic testing to play a role in decreasing health disparities among individuals of different races and ethnicities. However, if genetic testing continues to revolutionize cancer care while being disproportionately distributed, it also has the potential to widen the existing mortality gap between various racial and ethnic populations.
Disparities in the Management of Peritoneal Surface Malignancies

Surg Oncol Clin N Am. 2022 Jan;31(1):29-41. doi: 10.1016/j.soc.2021.07.005. Epub 2021 Oct 19. Peritoneal surface malignancies are a group of aggressive cancers involving the peritoneum. Cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy can improve outcomes and survival in select patients. Despite significant advancements in care, racial disparities in peritoneal malignancy outcomes persist and may have even worsened over time. Poor adherence to guideline-recommended therapy introduces wide variability in patient care and often results in fewer options and suboptimal treatment of vulnerable populations. This review explores biological, sociodemographic, and environmental factors that contribute to disparities in peritoneal malignancy outcomes.
The current status of the diversity pipeline in surgical training

Am J Surg. 2021 Nov 11:S0002-9610(21)00665-6. doi: 10.1016/j.amjsurg.2021.11.006. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Recent initiatives have emphasized the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in academic surgery. Racial/ethnic disparities remain prevalent throughout surgical training, and the “diversity pipeline” in resident recruitment and retention remains poorly defined. METHODS: Data was retrospectively...
