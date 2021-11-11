CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Community predictors of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Massachusetts: Evaluating changes over time using geospatially refined data

 6 days ago

Influenza Other Respir Viruses. 2021 Nov 10. doi: 10.1111/irv.12926. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for targeted local interventions given substantial heterogeneity within cities and counties. Publicly available case data are typically aggregated to the city or county level to protect patient privacy, but more...

