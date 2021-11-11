CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organon to Acquire Forendo Pharma

 6 days ago

Acquisition adds pipeline of candidates targeting novel treatments in women’s health. JERSEY CITY, N.J. & TURKU, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Organon (NYSE: OGN), and Forendo Pharma today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement, under which Organon will acquire Forendo, a clinical-stage drug development company focused on novel treatments in...

biospace.com

Roche and Atea Terminate COVID-19 Antiviral Partnership

Roche and Atea Pharmaceuticals are terminating their partnership to develop and commercialize a COVID-19 antiviral effective February 10, 2022. The decision comes after the Phase II MOONSONG trial on the oral antiviral pill AT-527 failed to meet the primary endpoint in October, leading to Atea's shares slumping by 68.6%. AT-527 was being evaluated as an oral direct-acting antiviral treatment for patients with mild to moderate cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Three Pharma Companies Seek to Address FDA Rejections

Iterum Therapeutics will head back into the clinic to meet regulatory requirements to refile a New Drug Application (NDA) for oral sulopenem, which has been developed to treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI). On Friday, Chief Executive Officer Corey Fishman said the company had requested a Type B meeting with...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

US Spends $1 Billion on GSK-Vir Antibody; Pfizer Requests Paxlovid Approval

While COVID-19 appears to be surging again in the U.S. and Europe, the government is spending billions of dollars to acquire antibody and antiviral therapies and edging toward vaccination boosters for all adults. Here’s a look. U.S. Government Buys $1 Billion Worth of GSK-Vir’s Antibody Therapy. The U.S. government inked...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Camber Pharma Launches Generic Neurontin

Gabapentin Tablets are used together with other medicines to treat partial seizures in adults and children at least 3 years old. Camber Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that it has added Gabapentin Tablets to their current portfolio, which is the generic version of Neurontin®. Gabapentin Tablets are used together with...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WOKV

Pfizer asks FDA for emergency authorization of COVID-19 pill

Officials with Pfizer on Tuesday announced that the company is asking the Food and Drug Administration to authorize emergency use of its COVID-19 pill. Earlier this month, Pfizer said the pill, called Paxlovid, had been shown to reduce hospitalizations or deaths from COVID-19 by up to 89% among high-risk patients.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

End-of-Year Restructuring Means Layoffs for These Companies

It’s not unusual for biopharma companies to end the year with a restructuring that includes job cuts. The most recent was Rigel Pharmaceuticals, which announced November 15 that it was cutting 16% of its workforce, most in early research. Based in South San Francisco, Rigel has 195 staffers and plans...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Amcyte Pharma Announces U.S. Launch of Nasitrol® Nasal Spray

Study Publication: Algae-Derived Nasal Spray Effective as Prophylaxis in. KIRKLAND, WA – NOVEMBER 16, 2021 -- Amcyte Pharma, a Seattle-based company dedicated to the development of novel pharmaceutical products in immunology, announced the U.S. launch of its Nasitrol® nasal spray for sinus irrigation. In an independent clinical trial published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of General Medicine, Nasitrol reduced COVID transmission among ICU staff by nearly 80%, suggesting it could represent a safe and effective prophylaxis to prevent transmission of COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Kala Pharma Acquires Ocular Surface Disease-Focused Company

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) has acquired Combangio Inc, a private company developing regenerative biotherapies for severe ocular surface diseases. Combangio is developing CMB-012, a secretome therapy, to address the complex wound healing process in persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED) and other severe ocular diseases driven by impaired corneal healing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Aulos’ Selective Antibody Surmounts Limits of Existing IL-2 Therapeutics, Mimetics

Aulos Bioscience is developing a computationally-designed antibody that binds to Interleukin-2 (IL-2) in a selective and potent way, giving it the potential to replace other IL-2 therapies in solid tumor treatments. This preclinical data was presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC’s) 36th Annual Meeting, November 10-14, prior to an upcoming Phase I/II trial.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Valo Therapeutics Announces €11m Fundraise to Advance PeptiCRAd Immunotherapy Platform into the Clinic

Co-founder Dr Sari Pesonen, Head of R&D, promoted to CSO. Helsinki, Finland, 15 November 2021: Valo Therapeutics Oy (Valo Tx), the developer of novel, adaptable immunotherapy platforms for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced it has successfully raised Euro 11 million (around USD 12.75 million) in an oversubscribed Pre-IPO funding round. Corporate advisory firm Ironside Capital acted as lead manager for Valo Tx. The Pre-IPO fund included participation from existing investors, Freeman Road, and new investors, including ASX-listed MMJ Group Holdings. The total raised to date is now over Euro 22 million (around USD 25.5 million). The majority of the proceeds will be used to finalise preparations and initiate a Phase 1 clinical study of the company’s lead tumour antigen-coated oncolytic virus candidate, PeptiCRAd-1, in addition to the continued development of the anti-infectives platforms including PeptiBAC and PeptiVAX. The proceeds will also be used to support the preparation of Valo’s IPO in 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Rising Up Gradually With the Adoption of New Technologies

The global healthcare contract research outsourcing market is rising with increasing complex regulatory process & growing regulatory burden. The global healthcare contract research outsourcing market was valued over US$ 30 Bn in 2016 and is projected to witness cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6% from 2017 to 2025 to surpass the value of US$ 54 Bn by 2025. The global market is witnessing relatively higher growth owing to globalization of clinical trials, increasing efforts for optimization of costs and development time for drug development and rise in varied services and solutions offered by the CROs.
MARKETS
roi-nj.com

Organon to acquire Finland pharma company with novel treatment for endometriosis in its pipeline

Global health care company — and Merck spinoff — Organon will acquire Finland-based Forendo Pharma, according to a joint Thursday announcement. The transaction includes a $75 million upfront payment, assumption of approximately $9 million of Forendo debt, payments upon the achievement of certain development and regulatory milestones of up to $270 million and commercial milestone payments of up to $600 million, which together could amount to total consideration of $954 million.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

New AI Collaborations Reflect Rapid Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry

Artificial intelligence is becoming the darling of the biopharma industry after years of testing and discussion. As the capabilities have been proven, AI is establishing a firm foothold in the key areas of R&D, drug development, clinical trials and, to some extent, patient-facing products. Announcements of new AI deals, partnerships...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Non-Profit Period for AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Coming to an End

Today AstraZeneca reported its third-quarter financials, citing COVID-19 vaccine sales of $1.05 billion. The total revenue for the quarter was $9.74 billion, a leap of 47%. The COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, only contributed 1% to the company’s profit for the quarter, although it said it is expected to move to “modest profitability” on new orders.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Aditxt Provides an Update Regarding its Target Acquisition AiPharma Global Holdings LLC

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, today announced that the global Phase 3 PRESECO (PREventing SEvere COVID-19) trial evaluating oral Avigan®/Reeqonus™ (favipiravir) as a potential at-home therapy for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, which was being run by Appili Therapeutics. (“Appili”)(TSX: APLI), a consortium partner of AiPharma Global Holdings LLC (“AiPharma Global”), did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint of time to sustained clinical recovery. Additional analyses of the trial data are ongoing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wraltechwire.com

Pharma startup opens testing lab in Wilmington

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Contract research organization startup Portreet Pharmaceuticals has launched a new lab that specializes in the analytical testing of small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company, which opened its doors earlier this year in Wilmington and currently has three employees, will provide method development, evaluation and...
WILMINGTON, NC
biospace.com

Nimbus Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of a Highly Selective HPK1 Inhibitor in Patients with Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company designing and developing breakthrough medicines through structure-based drug discovery, today announced the first patient dosed in the first-in-human Phase 1/2 study of their small-molecule hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) inhibitor, NDI-101150. HPK1 is a key regulator of T cell, B cell and dendritic cell-mediated immune responses, making it a high-priority target in immuno-oncology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

