When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are known as “Medigap insurance” and they fill in the gaps of Medicare coverage. A financial advisor could also help you create or adjust a financial plan for your medical care needs in retirement. Let’s break down the average cost of Medicare supplemental insurance.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO