Film review: “The French Dispatch” is a grand appreciation of the mass-produced image

By Dominic Erickson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most painful delayed film release of the past few years has finally been cured. At long last, Wes Anderson presents “The French Dispatch,” a wonderful movie that, compared to his other movies, is kind of difficult to explain. “The French Dispatch” brings back the whole Wes Anderson family,...

Comments / 0

Middletown Press

Granger on Film: Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' is a wryly charming film

Cannes Film Festival attendees called Wes Anderson’s wryly charming new film a love letter to vintage magazine journalism, specifically The New Yorker — which indeed it is. Set in the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé, “The French Dispatch” traces its history as a former Sunday supplement to Liberty, Kansas Evening...
MOVIES
hebronhawkeye.com

“The French Dispatch” is another colorful Wes Anderson piece

Wes Anderson is known for his unique and colorful films. The way he directs his projects requires rewatch after rewatch to completely grasp Anderson’s reasoning behind every directing decision. His most recent film, “The French Dispatch” follows his typical speed and does not allow viewers to look away. Released Oct....
MOVIES
irvineweekly.com

Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch: Visually Dazzling, Emotionally Devoid

You only have to watch a few seconds of Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch to know who’s pulling the strings. Reminiscent of J.D. Salinger or Anthony Trollope – two writers whose books possess distinct airs, whimsical personalities and cursory speech patterns – Anderson’s cinematic realm is populated with naturally gifted, overly-poised but deeply neurotic characters who scurry and flit through their lives without ever stopping to reflect on them. They’re not necessarily multifaceted, but they do speak to the obsessive nature of human frailty.
MOVIES
unl.edu

Anderson’s ‘French Dispatch’ plays the Ross, ‘Mass’ continues

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun,” a romantic comedy/drama anthology film written, directed and produced by Wes Anderson, opens Nov. 5 at Nebraska’s Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center. Also continuing to show is “Mass,” which features a meeting of parents from opposite ends of a school...
LINCOLN, NE
Duluth News Tribune

Zinema returns with 'The French Dispatch'

Zinema 2 in Duluth is reopening to the vaccinated public, or those with a recent negative COVID-19 test, with a movie the New Yorker recently referred to as "perhaps (Wes) Anderson's best film to date." "The French Dispatch" opens at 2 p.m. Friday and will play nine times through Nov....
DULUTH, MN
Harvard Crimson

‘The French Dispatch’ Proves Aesthetics are Important

Timothée Chalamet and Lyna Jhoudri in Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." By Courtesy of Festival de Cannes. Wes Anderson’s distinct filmmaking style remains dreamy. His latest film “The French Dispatch,” which The Crimson reviewed at Cannes, is set in the fictional town of Ennui-Sur-Blasé, France. In this fanciful setting, a group of writers’ stories for the film’s fictional eponymous newspaper come to life after the death of their beloved editor-in-chief, Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray). Anderson structures his film as a theatrical anthology featuring three distinct central stories and their writers: “The Concrete Masterpiece” by J.K.L. Berensen (Tilda Swinton), “Revisions to a Manifesto” by Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand), and “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner” by Roebuck Wright (Jeffrey Wright). In 108 action-packed, quirky minutes, Anderson pays homage to the exceptional real-life writers and journalists that inspired the film. But the film isn’t just witty and lovable because of its premise: Anderson pays undivided attention to costuming and set design, making “The French Dispatch” an unforgettable tribute.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini Cast in ‘Extrapolations’ at Apple

Apple TV Plus announced that Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have been cast in “Extrapolations,” Scott Z. Burns upcoming climate change anthology series. Known for his performances in films such as “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Keeping the Faith,” Norton plays a scientist named Jonathan Chopin. He is repped by UTA. Jonathan’s son, computer programmer Rowan Chopin, is played by Gandolfini, who most recently appeared in “The Many Saints of Newark” and is repped by WME, Sloane Offer, and Relevant. Varma plays inventor Gita Mishra. Her prominent credits include playing Ellaria Sand in “Game of Thrones” and Piety...
MOVIES
Vulture

Fisher Stevens on The French Dispatch, Climate Change, and Getting Yelled at on Succession

Two decades ago, Fisher Stevens thought he would be producing Noah Baumbach’s The Squid and the Whale with Wes Anderson — but it didn’t work out. But the process did kick off a friendship and roles for Stevens in films like Isle of Dogs and The Grand Budapest Hotel, both directed by Anderson. “For The Grand Budapest Hotel, he said, ‘Why don’t you come over and play a concierge?’” Fisher recalls in a recent conversation with Vulture. “I actually just got back about ten days ago from working with him again in Spain. I love his movies and I love him.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The French Dispatch#Mass#Film Review#Kansas Sun
NOLA.com

'The French Dispatch' reports wild stories in Wes Anderson's latest film

The French Dispatch, a weekly supplement to the Liberty, Kansas, Evening Sun newspaper, is filled with the types of stories that grab headlines: kidnappings, police chases, revolutionary protests, illicit prison liaisons and art world fraud. And as adrenaline driven as these stories are in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” the framework is an homage to long magazine stories, as eccentric writers adventure their way through elaborate tales. Spurring them on is an indulgent and dedicated editor, played by a fatherly but gruff Bill Murray.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wcbe.org

It's Movie Time Nov 5, '21 The French Dispatch

John and Mindy are serious Wes Anderson fans. It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors. John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of NPR’s WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact him...
MOVIES
thehofstrachronicle.com

The newspaper world gets the Wes Anderson treatment in “The French Dispatch”

“The French Dispatch,” the latest film from critically acclaimed director Wes Anderson, was released in theaters on Friday, Oct. 22, and has been a box office hit in the arthouse world. The film, which has been in the works since 2018, features a star-studded cast, including Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet. The British Film Institute described Anderson’s latest work as a “love letter to journalism,” with it being heavily influenced by the director’s love for the magazine The New Yorker.
MOVIES
ricethresher.org

Review: ‘The French Dispatch’ is a solid but not stellar addition to Wes Anderson’s portfolio

Wes Anderson’s movies exist between disagreement and divisiveness. He’s a filmmaker so distinct and unwavering in his style that you either love him or hate him, but his films aren’t likely to lead to spirited debate. Anderson clicks for some people, and for others he doesn’t. “The French Dispatch” is no different. As a solid but not stellar entry from Anderson, this movie should be enjoyable for fans of his work but an easy skip for his detractors.
MOVIES
CultureMap Fort Worth

The French Dispatch honors journalism as only Wes Anderson can

There are many filmmakers who have their own distinct styles, but over the past 20 years, no director has been more inimitable than Wes Anderson. His use of very particular cinematography, staging, and color make each of his films instantly recognizable, and that’s before you get to his dialogue, which has a precise rhythm that makes each character seem related no matter how different they are.
MOVIES
Current Publishing

‘French Dispatch’ is a particular delight

Wes Anderson films possess certain commonalities. They’re all light and breezy. The characters are two-dimensional, at best. And everything that happens is in service of the plot (as opposed to character development, exploration of setting, etc.). His plot-driven narratives are funny and cute. And we all leave the theatre in a good mood.
CARMEL, IN
hwchronicle.com

Cinema Sunday discusses new drama film “MASS”

Writer and director Fran Kranz ’00 discussed his new drama film “MASS” during Cinema Sunday on Oct. 24. Cinema Sundays are discussions of films hosted by Performing Arts teacher Ted Walch. Each event features a film which a school parent or alumnus has worked on. Kranz’s appearance marked the first Cinema Sunday to be hosted in person since the coronavirus pandemic began in March of 2020.
MOVIES
signalscv.com

Jed Blaugrund | Review: ‘The French Dispatch’ is pretty…boring

Rated R (Language; Graphic Nudity; Some Sexual References) Starts today at Laemmle Newhall and Regal Edwards Valencia. Wes Anderson makes very specific movies for very specific audiences. Foremost, one has to have a general comfort level with twee, a sort of cloying cuteness that is infuriating to some and catnip to others. One also has to accept the fact that Anderson knows more about popular and literary culture than you do, and he’s prepared to demonstrate just how many ways he can make you feel insufficient and disconnected from upper-crust civilization. For some, this is a learning experience and for others it’s patronizing one-upmanship.
MOVIES

