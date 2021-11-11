Film review: “The French Dispatch” is a grand appreciation of the mass-produced image

Midway through Porcupine, a character we’ve just met tosses aside an empty plastic bag during a backyard barbecue. From his perspective, it’s an insignificant gesture, done without a moment’s thought. For us, however, it’s one that reveals everything we need to know about the guy: his carelessness, his bluntness, his irritability. Porcupine feels most alive in tiny moments like these, which seem to contain entire lifetimes in the most casual of details — though its focus tends to blur when it comes to the bigger picture. Written and directed by M. Cahill, the drama seems at first to be headed in...

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO