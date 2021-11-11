USD/JPY: Extended easy BoJ monetary policy suggests weaker yen ahead – CIBC

The strong UK labour market report for September with elements that bode well for the month October as well defined European morning trading. This job market resilience is the final missing piece for the BoE to kick off the tightening cycle. The pound strengthened towards the EUR/GBP 2021 lows to finish at 0.8429. UK’s yield curve bear flattened with changes varying from 4.2 bps (2y, 5y) to 1.7 bps (30y). US retail sales came in much stronger than expected and took over from the UK labour report as the dominant trading theme in the afternoon. US (real) yields rose 1.3 bps (5y) to 3.6 bps (20y). Hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed Bullard underpinned the UST selloff. He argued to end the tapering faster (in Q1) to have the optionality to hike rates sooner. He also put on the table to start the balance sheet runoff (i.e. not to reinvest proceeds from maturing bonds) immediately after the tapering process instead of waiting a while. Bond yields in Europe in the meantime fell with the German curve bull steepening, seeing the 2y and 5y decline by 4.1 bps and 3.7 bps respectively. The German 10y real yield hit a new alltime low at -2.238%. UST underperformance gave the dollar a clear edge over peers. EUR/USD closed at 1.132, down from 1.137. USD/JPY surpassed recent highs to finish at the highest level since early 2017 (114.82).

CURRENCIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO