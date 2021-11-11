USD/JPY: Extended easy BoJ monetary policy suggests weaker yen ahead – CIBC

The title of our last article (published in August) was “Coming off the Boil,” and the U.S. economy did just that. U.S. GDP growth slowed from a hot 6.7 percent in the second quarter to 2 percent in the third, the weakest quarter since recovery from the pandemic began a year and a half ago. Inflation, however, is still boiling. While the Fed has announced that it will begin to reduce its bond purchases this month, it has placed a higher bar for raising interest rates, suggesting it won’t do so for a year or more. Market pricing, by contrast, has recently brought forward the timetable for rate hikes by around six months in response to inflation that has turned out to be higher and more persistent than had been expected.
