USD/JPY: Extended easy BoJ monetary policy suggests weaker yen ahead – CIBC

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD/JPY pair is now back trading above 114.00. With no end in sight to easy Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy, and yield curve control extended, economists at CIBC Capital Markets look for yen weakness ahead. Medium-term outlook for a...

www.fxstreet.com

investing.com

Asian Stocks Down Over Calls for More Hawkish Fed Monetary Policy

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Wednesday morning, even as U.S. data boosted Wall Street shares. Calls for the U.S. Federal Reserve to adopt a more hawkish monetary policy to curb rising inflation also dented investor sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.43% by 9:26 PM ET...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY set to reach the 117.00 by year-end – MUFG

USD/JPY has registered impressive gains seeing its strongest level since March 2017. Economists at MUFG Bank maintain a bullish bias for the month ahead. Yen weakness will not persist beyond the next month or two. “We are maintaining our bullish bias for USD/JPY conveyed here last month and have nudged...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Asian Open: USD/JPY Hits A 3-Year High Ahead Of Japan’s Trade Data

The USD extended its post-CPI gains due to strong retail sales data, with only GBP slightly outperforming it as bets are now on for BOE to hike in December. Australia’s ASX 200 futures are up 19 points (0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,439.40. Japan’s Nikkei...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY extends losses for second day, ignores improved Aussie wage growth

AUD/JPY pays little heed to Australia’s wage growth data. The cross bears the brunt of mixed action on the Asian equities. The risk-sensitive pair now awaits RBA's Ellis speech and Japan’s National CPI data. AUD/JPY extends its previous day’s negative trade on Wednesday. The currency pair eases below 84.00 during...
ECONOMY
#Cibc#Monetary Policy#Yen#Usd#Jpy#Usd Jpy#Bank Of Japan#Cibc Capital Markets#Ldp#Ustjgb
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD hit important support at 1.129

The strong UK labour market report for September with elements that bode well for the month October as well defined European morning trading. This job market resilience is the final missing piece for the BoE to kick off the tightening cycle. The pound strengthened towards the EUR/GBP 2021 lows to finish at 0.8429. UK’s yield curve bear flattened with changes varying from 4.2 bps (2y, 5y) to 1.7 bps (30y). US retail sales came in much stronger than expected and took over from the UK labour report as the dominant trading theme in the afternoon. US (real) yields rose 1.3 bps (5y) to 3.6 bps (20y). Hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed Bullard underpinned the UST selloff. He argued to end the tapering faster (in Q1) to have the optionality to hike rates sooner. He also put on the table to start the balance sheet runoff (i.e. not to reinvest proceeds from maturing bonds) immediately after the tapering process instead of waiting a while. Bond yields in Europe in the meantime fell with the German curve bull steepening, seeing the 2y and 5y decline by 4.1 bps and 3.7 bps respectively. The German 10y real yield hit a new alltime low at -2.238%. UST underperformance gave the dollar a clear edge over peers. EUR/USD closed at 1.132, down from 1.137. USD/JPY surpassed recent highs to finish at the highest level since early 2017 (114.82).
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sees a quick rebound to 1.1300 amid oversold conditions

EUR/USD rebounds swiftly from 16-month lows, battles 1.1300. Oversold RSI conditions could offer temporary reprieve to EUR bulls. All eyes on Eurozone inflation for the next big move in the pair. EUR/USD is struggling to extend the recovery from a new 16-month lows of 1.1264, currently battling 1.1300, as the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1318. Euro's selloff and break of Monday's 1.1357 low to a fresh 16-month bottom at 1.1309 in New York yesterday due to usd's rally in tandem with U.S. yields after robust US retail sales suggests recent downtrend would pressure price lower after consolidation , however, oversold condition should keep price above 1.1256 today and yield a much-needed minor correction later.
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Potential, Inflation in Focus

Yen continues to hurt after poor GDP print. U.S./China tensions subside after Presidential meeting. BOJ commitment to growth and inflation target may hurt JPY. Potential breakout pending on bull flag pattern. Mixed IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). JAPANESE YENFUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP. The Japanese Yen has been depreciating against the U.S. dollar this...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Further Upside on Japan GDP

Japanese Yen eyes Q3 GDP data to kick off the week. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s stimulus package also in focus. USD/JPY upside could resume if GDP and stimulus fail to impress. The Japanese Yen is in focus to kick off the trading week, with potentially high-impact economic data due out...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY extends slide to 113.75, still heads for weekly gain

Limited gains in equity markets and lower US yields boost Japanese yen across the board. US dollar retreats on American hours, DXY turns negative. USD/JPY erases gains, back into the previous range around 114.00. The USD/JPY retreated further during Friday’s American session and dropped to 113.75, hitting a two day...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD tests key support around 0.7285 amid monetary policy divergence

AUD/USD challenges key support as the King dollar dominates. Hot US CPI boosts Fed rate hike expectations, poor Aussie slashes RBA’s. RSI remains heavily bearish; more losses remain in the offing. AUD/USD is bouncing back towards 0.7300, having found strong demand around the 0.7285 region. The spot hit fresh weekly...
MARKETS
worth.com

High Inflation Means More Aggressive Monetary Policy

The title of our last article (published in August) was “Coming off the Boil,” and the U.S. economy did just that. U.S. GDP growth slowed from a hot 6.7 percent in the second quarter to 2 percent in the third, the weakest quarter since recovery from the pandemic began a year and a half ago. Inflation, however, is still boiling. While the Fed has announced that it will begin to reduce its bond purchases this month, it has placed a higher bar for raising interest rates, suggesting it won’t do so for a year or more. Market pricing, by contrast, has recently brought forward the timetable for rate hikes by around six months in response to inflation that has turned out to be higher and more persistent than had been expected.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

USD/JPY forecast: bearish flag forms ahead of US inflation data

The USD/JPY pair declined sharply this month. The decline happened as the divergence between the Fed and BOJ widened. The pair will next react to the latest US inflation data. The USD/JPY price is in a tight range as investors wait for the upcoming American consumer inflation data. The pair declined to a low of 112.83, which is the lowest it has been since October 11. It has dropped by more than 1.57% below the highest level in October.
BUSINESS
babypips.com

USD/JPY Ready to Return to Uptrend?

U.S inflation data came out on fire this week, potentially bringing Greenback bulls out of the shadows against the major currencies. Will this break USD/JPY away from the recent range pullback and start a new leg higher?. USD/JPY Ready to Return to Uptrend?. The U.S. dollar is on a tear...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY hits fresh monthly lows below 113.00 amid weaker Treasury yields

USD/JPY extends Monday’s sell-off below 113.00, monthly lows. The US dollar loses further ground in sync with Treasury yields. All eyes on Fed Chair Powell’s speech and US PPI figures for fresh impetus. USD/JPY is pressuring monthly lows below the 113.00 levels, as bears remain in control amid the risk-off...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

