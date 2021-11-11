CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Scania developing 80 tonne electric timber truck

just-auto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScania and its partner SCA are developing the first electric timber truck with a technical capability of up to 80 tonnes total weight. Scania says the new battery electric vehicle is capable of total weights of up to 64 tonnes on public roads and 80 tonnes on private roads. The electric...

www.just-auto.com

Comments / 0

Related
just-auto.com

Bentley renews carbon neutrality certification for operations

Bentley – which has set a goal of becoming end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030 – has confirmed the recertification of its headquarters and operations in Crewe to PAS 2060 Carbon Neutral specification, by the Carbon Trust. This, it says, reflects the measures taken by Bentley to reduce carbon emitted through its operations.
ENVIRONMENT
just-auto.com

Daimler Truck readies for IPO on December 10

Daimler Truck is readying for a Frankfurt stock market listing on December 10th and expects to qualify for the DAX – the group of Germany’s most valuable listed companies – in the first quarter of 2022. “We have a clear ambition for Daimler Truck: We’re committed to achieving higher profitability...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Electric pickup truck

Chinese automotive conglomerate Geely is reportedly spinning off a pickup truck business from its commercial EV division. Geely is working to release an all-electric pickup in the second half of next year that may very well someday compete against nascent US automaker Rivian. Workhorse unveils concept for electric pickup truck,...
ECONOMY
automotive-fleet.com

GATR EV Future Bound With Major Electric Truck Order

GATR Truck Center has made a significant step towards an all-electric transport future, with a deal to acquire 1,150 zero-emissions SEA M5 EVs for its clients across Minnesota and Iowa. The deal will see the first 40 trucks delivered by the end of the 2021 calendar year, with the remainder...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scania#Electric Truck#Tonne#Swedish#Sca#Wood Supply
Benzinga

Geely Flares Up Tesla Rivalry With Electric Truck Debut

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd's (OTC: GELYF) commercial vehicle brand, Farizon Auto, showcased its next-generation smart new energy semi-truck, the Homtruck, with production and first deliveries planned for early 2024. "This product is designed and developed facing the global market," CNBC reports, adding that the company would target Europe, Korea, Japan,...
ECONOMY
OEM Off-Highway

Zeus Electric Chassis Collaborating with JB Poindexter to Develop Electric Vocational Work Truck Solutions

Zeus Electric Chassis Inc. (Zeus) and EAVX—a business unit of JB Poindexter & Co collaborates with electric and alternative power chassis producers—have announced that both companies will join forces to develop and commercialize all-electric vocational work truck solutions. Joint development efforts will focus on integration of the JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO) commercial truck bodies, utility truck bodies, and vehicle cargo management systems with the Zeus Power Platform, an all-electric cab chassis. Zeus will leverage JBPCO’s North American operational footprint to help establish a nationwide service and support network for the Zeus products.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Mesa electric vehicle company enters partnership to develop commercial work trucks

Atlis Motor Vehicles, the Mesa-based startup focused on bringing electric work trucks to market — is teaming up with a company that builds automotive chassis to develop commercial work trucks. Atlis signed a strategic collaboration agreement with EAVX to integrate EAVX bodies and accessories with Atlis’ electric vehicle platform. The...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Daimler deliveries of eCanter top 300

Daimler Truck’s FUSO unit has now delivered 300 all-electric light-duty truck FUSO eCanter freight trucks. It says there are now customers for the urban delivery truck in sixteen countries and cities such as New York, Tokyo, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Dublin, Oslo, Copenhagen, Helsinki and Auckland. A further milestone reached...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
just-auto.com

The Toyota ship sets course for EV; AI on the rise; West Europe auto sales on a slide – the week

While Toyota has been slower than other legacy automakers to adopt electrification it has hit the throttle on EV innovation to catch up, a GlobalData analyst wrote this week. In the EV field, Tesla is widely seen as the leading driver of innovation. The company changed the face of the market with the launch of its 2012 Model S sedan, proving that EVs could offer reasonable range, excellent performance and be desirable to consumers, paving the way for the dozens of new EV models launching across the market. However, while the Californian startup has been generating headlines with each new iteration of its products, the legacy auto industry has been steadily gearing up its EV strategies to compete. In particular, Toyota is making strong headway into EV development after a somewhat slow start in the sector. The Japanese automaker was the largest automaker by sales volume in 2020 but has been more hesitant than many established rivals to dive in to large-scale EV production. This is partially down to Toyota’s market leadership and extensive R&D in hybrid-electric drivetrains that use nickel-metal hydride battery packs, which the company will be reluctant to abandon for purely battery-electric vehicles powered by lithium-ion cells. Toyota’s hand has been forced, however, by the industry-wide move to adopt battery EVs as regional regulators begin to define timelines to outlaw the sales of combustion-powered cars. With other automakers making strong commitments to abandon combustion engines and electrify their lineups, Toyota has now responded with its own line of battery EV models. These will sit in its new bZ range with the first model, the bZ4X, due on sale in mid-2022.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Meet The Volta Zero: The World's First 16-Tonne Electric Truck

With the Tesla Semi continuously delayed, startup manufacturers are working to fill the void and conquer the electric commercial truck industry. One such manufacturer is Volta Zero. The Swedish startup has been developing the world's first fully-electric 16-tonne commercial truck called the Volta Zero, which is on track to beat Tesla to the market. After launching a prototype last September, the first road-going "design verification" prototype of the Volta Zero has entered production at a facility in Coventry, UK.
CARS
just-auto.com

Vattenfall powers polar electric truck trial

Vattenfall, Volvo Trucks and ABB, as well as mining company, Kaunis Iron and Wist Last och Buss, recently set up a 300 km test in polar temperatures. The aim of the test was to understand whether it is possible to replace diesel-powered transport of 14 tonne truckloads of iron ore ‘sludge’ with new electric trucks in an environment where mercury drops to -30C – and if so what electrical infrastructure it would require.
CARS
just-auto.com

Toyota ups stake in shared US R&D campus

Toyota said it was expanding its commitment to the American Center for Mobility (ACM) with a new investment of US$3.5m in a five year lease for exclusive campus facilities plus an additional estimated $2.5m for increased use of ACM testing services. The agreement included vehicle labs and office workspace in...
BUSINESS
CBS Miami

Supply Chain Woes Cause Auto Parts Shortage, Wreaking Havoc On Auto Industry

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The supply chain slow down continues to impact everyday life. The supply chain is made up of the many steps that brings a product to a customer, but right now, the chain seems to be broken, or at least crimped in many places and nowhere is it more evident than service stations that repair cars and trucks. “Before the pandemic we were able to get to get parts in days or even the same day,” explained Enrique Finkelstein, owner of the Red Bird Exxon on the corner of Bird Road and Red Road. Red Bird Exxon on the corner...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
just-auto.com

Qualcomm and BMW extend ADAS tech collaboration

Qualcomm Technologies has announced a collaboration to bring the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies, and products of its Snapdragon Ride Platform, to BMW Group’s next generation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) platforms. BMW Group and Qualcomm Technologies will extend their long-standing relationship and BMW’s next...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

REE unveils fully autonomous concept based on modular EV platform

Israel-based startup REE Automotive has revealed its autonomous concept vehicle based on a new modular EV platform design. The full-scale concept is geared for customers including last-mile autonomous and electric delivery companies, delivery fleet operators, e-retailers and technology companies seeking to build fully autonomous solutions. REE’s technology – the ‘REEcorner’...
CARS
just-auto.com

Panasonic shows prototype 4680-format battery cell

Tesla’s North American battery partner, Panasonic has shown a prototype of the new 4680-format cylindrical battery cell. The format was first shown by Tesla at its ‘Battery Day’ in September 2020 and led the automaker to claim that EVs equipped with this cell would travel 16% further than vehicle’s equipped with today’s cell technology.
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Parkopedia teams with OPnGO

Parkopedia says it is now working with OPnGO, the digital subsidiary of Indigo Group, to provide in-car parking reservation and payment services across France, Spain and Belgium. OPnGO is a universal digital parking service that aims to improve the driver experience in urban areas by aggregating a complete off-street parking...
FRANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy