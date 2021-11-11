CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil markets look set to be oversupplied by next year

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week started with equity markets surging, making new highs. However, it was hard for many investors to invest at these elevated prices with little in the way of major news. At some stage equity markets are due a pullback and keeping an eye on volatility via the VIX is quite...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Oil drops on oversupply warnings, rising COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday after the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries warned of impending oversupply and as COVID-19 cases in Europe increased the downside risks to demand recovery. The market pared some of those losses after an unexpected decline in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index turns negative after clinching new cycle highs past 96.00

DXY advances past 96.20 and clinches YTD highs. US yields shed some ground following earlier tops. Housing Starts, Building Permits, Fedspeak all next in the docket. After hitting fresh cycle tops near 96.20 earlier in the session, the US Dollar Index (DXY) now returns to the sub-96.00 levels following the opening bell in the old continent.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar extends rally, markets await UK inflation data, Fedspeak

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 17:. The greenback continues to gather strength against its major rivals mid-week with the US Dollar Index climbing above 96.00 for the first time in 16 months. The upbeat Retail Sales data from the US and rising US Treasury bond yields on inflation fears helped the dollar outperform its rivals. Investors await October inflation data from the UK and the EU. Housing Starts and Building Permits from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus in the second half of the day. Several FOMC policymakers will be delivering speeches during the American trading hours as well.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Oil Markets#European Union#Equity Markets#Vix#Brexit#Eu#Dovish Eia#Y Y#Fed#Rba
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 655,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 12, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory decline of 2.8 million barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 107,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 491,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 100,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.3 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices was little changed in the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.74 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $80.76 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Market update: US Dollar Index at 1-yr high with stocks mix

USDIndex up and currently settled at 96.25, after hawkish Fed Bullard and strong retail sales, production and trade prices. UK Inflation at the highest in a decade due to energy costs (4.2% y/y VS 3.9% y/y) & strong labour data adding pressure on the BoE to deliver the long flagged rate hike at the December meeting.
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Scale of oil's swing to surplus is next year's big market puzzle

The oil market is about to swing into a healthy supply surplus if the world's big international energy forecasters are to be believed. The scale of that shift -- so critical to what the price of crude does next -- is heavily dependent on something that leading producer countries have collectively failed to do time and time again in recent months: pump as much as they're supposed to.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 12. That was smaller than the average 2.5 million-barrel decrease expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 655,000-barrel rise, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 100,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.3 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 200,000 barrels for the week. December West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.47, or 1.8%, at $79.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $79.84 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

Crude oil prices have a relationship with volatility like most other asset classes, especially those that have real economic uses – other energy assets, soft and hard metals, for example. Similar to how bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility – signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. – crude oil tends to suffer during periods of higher volatility.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil settles mixed on tight inventories, demand worries

Oil prices settled mixed on Tuesday, as prospects of tight inventories worldwide were offset by forecasts of a production increase in coming months and concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe. Brent crude rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.43 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell...
TRAFFIC
Farm and Dairy

Looking into next year’s trough

There’s no good time for bad news. Most farmers and ranchers, however, prefer to hear it sooner than later to factor it into the day or season’s plan. Maybe that’s why our good friends at farmdocDaily, the online consortium of Land Grant extension specialists hosted by the University of Illinois, released a Stress Test of 2022 Crop Returns in late August: they want corn and soybean farmers to begin to focus on what a return to “average” could bring after three years of government payments and wild market swings.
AGRICULTURE
theedgemarkets.com

Gold prices muted as US dollar strength weighs

BENGALURU (Nov 17): Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday (Nov 17) but hovered around a recent low after a jump in US retail sales kept the dollar close to a 16-month high. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,854.39 (about RM7,743) per ounce by 0207 GMT, but the metal was still only about US$6 shy off its lowest level since last Friday hit in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.2% to US$1,857.10.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY targets major resistance of 115.00 level

USD/JPY traders will look for impetus from Japan's National CPI data on Thursday. US dollar remains upbeat, economic data released on Tuesday surpassed expectations. USD/JPY strengthens on a positive outlook, eyes towards major resistance 115.00. USD/JPY was trading at its multi-year high on Wednesday at around 114.81, the strongest since...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: US Dollar Index pushes higher

The US dollar inched higher after October’s retail sales beat expectations. There has been a lack of interest in the single currency following its fall below the daily support at 1.1530. The divergence between the 20 and 30-hour moving averages indicates an acceleration in the sell-off. The bears are targeting...
CURRENCIES
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy