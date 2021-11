This year, the major retail discounting period, Black Friday, is officially on 26 November (the day following Thanksgiving in the US). But, since Thanksgiving is not celebrated in the UK, there has always been scope for extending when Black Friday campaigns actually start, and how long they last. While this has been a trend for a number of years, the pandemic may have accelerated that trend to an extent that has bought about some changes to the festive trading season. IMRG extracted some UK data to quantify these changes and address the question: when exactly is Black Friday?

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO