Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) threw its hat into the earnings ring this morning, reporting third-quarter earnings and revenue that trounced Wall Street's estimates. The company also posted U.S. sales of $676.7 million for the quarter for its REGEN-COV treatment, which almost doubled the $320.5 million analysts expected. REGN chalked up its quarterly win up to strong sales of its Covid-19 antibody cocktail and other treatments.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO